Wendy Williams is Feeling ‘Better Than Ever’ After Rehab Stint

*A rep for Wendy Williams says the former talk show host has left rehab after nearly two months of treatment and she’s now at home “healing.”

“We are happy to report that Wendy Williams is home and healing after being in a wellness facility since August,” Shawn Zanotti said in a statement, Page Six reports.

“Wendy is excited about the road ahead and looking forward to releasing her many projects.”

Williams reportedly checked into a treatment facility in September after relapsing with alcohol.

“It’s gotten worse,” Wendy insiders told Page Six at the time. “She went from wine to straight up vodka.” Per the outlet, “We’re told Williams’ health and addiction issues worsened after her former daytime talk show’s production company allegedly “refused” to get her help.”

“They turned their backs on her,” the source explained. “They had too much control over someone so vulnerable.”

Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter previously told Page Six that the production company behind her former daytime talk show, Debmar-Mercury, refused to help Wendy’s “recovery efforts”.

“Debmar would not support Wendy’s recovery efforts with the family,” Hunter told Page Six in July. “They would not sign off on anything that would’ve helped her recovery efforts.”

Hunter also revealed that Williams’ family attended an intervention with Debmar-Mercury and the company threatened to pull her show if she refused to get help.

“They sat in a meeting with her whole family, including her now-deceased mom, and would not sign off on the recovery efforts that would’ve helped Wendy also get well and live and be sober,” he told us. “They basically said, ‘If you don’t stop drinking, you’re going to lose the show.’”

Williams’ former attorney told Page Six that Williams’ former financial adviser, Lori Schiller, “left” her to “die.”

Meanwhile, Wendy recently shared a message to her fans via Zanotti, saying, “Thank you to my fans for your love, support and many prayers, I am back and better than ever.”