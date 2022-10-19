Ringside Update/ Haney vs Kambosos 2: The Final Chapter | VIDEOs

*The last time these two got together back in June I had the honor and pleasure to travel to Melbourne, Australia, and sit ringside to witness Devin Haney put on a superb display of boxing. It was such a rewarding experience to be there with Devin and his father Bill and witness the growth and development that has taken place with this young man. He has risen to higher heights and deeper depths and become the undisputed world lightweight champion and we’re all proud of his accomplishments.

I’ve watched him since he was knee-high in the amateurs and folks this young man seems to get better and better every time he gets in the ring.

George Kambosos‘ promoter Lou Dibella of Dibella Entertainment was banking on his fighter to win in the rematch after the stunning defeat back in June. If nothing else, there was a ton of money to be made by setting up the second fight to be held once again in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena.

Things didn’t go quite as planned and Haney put on a superb display of boxing and literally dominated the fight utilizing the straight right hand and combinations throughout the bout. In the tenth round, he came extremely close to knocking Kambosos out whose face was a bloody mess by that time.

And after twelve rounds all three judges declared Devin “The Dream” Haney the winner and STILL the undisputed world lightweight champion.

This young man is only 23 years of age and is now calling out all of the rest of the lightweight challengers including Gervonte Davis and or Vasyl Lomachenko to step into the ring with him.

Folks, the most incredible thing that I don’t understand is why before now he wasn’t on the pound-for-pound list which in this writer’s opinion he deserves to be on.

He was quoted after the fight saying, “In the first fight they said all I had was my jab. Today I came in and showed them my right hand, I showed how versatile I am. I came to Australia not once but twice. I honored it and beat the man twice in his hometown, I definitely deserve to be in the pound-for-pound rankings. Whoever is next bring him on.”

As I always say, we’ll see what happens.

Mohammed Mubarak has been around the sport of boxing since Roberto Duran fought Wilfred Benitez in January 1982 and can be reached at qmubarak06@aol.com for your comments. He is also an artist and photographer as well and you can feel free to go to his website mubarakart.com or qmubarak06 on instagram and view his works.