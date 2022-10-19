Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Must See/Hear: Akon Saying his Real, FULL Name + Shows Off New Hair Transplant | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Akon - (Getty)
Akon – (Getty)

*Akon has been on a press tour lately to talk about all the things he has cooking up like his development of “Akon City,” and composing the music for the World Cup. During his interviews, he also updates fans on his interesting life as he’s a man who has multiple wives.

While stopping by @bigboysneighborhood, Akon revealed some interesting facts about himself starting with his long full name and the meaning behind it: Aliaune Damala Bouga Time Puru Nacka Lu Lu Lu Badara Akon Thaim. Yup, you read that right. While talking to the host, he broke down what it all means.

Aside from that interview, Akon also stopped by @thebootlegkevpodcast and gave listeners some details about his hair as many have pointed out that it looks fuller than it used to. Akon revealed that he did in fact get a hair transplant surgery in Turkey.

“I got a procedure,” the singer admitted. Don’t forget in the beginning my whole front was loose. It was real thin.” He went on to say despite how painful the process was, “it looks amazing. I love it.” Kev then chimed in and said “Tory Lanez should’ve went to your guy!” Akon responded and said, “I told the n*gga! I said ‘Tory should’ve came to my man.’”

