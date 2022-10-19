Miguel Wilson’s ATL Fashion & Polo Classic a Weekend to Remember | PICs

*Two weeks have passed, and spectators are still raving about Miguel Wilson‘s luxurious Annual ATL Fashion & Polo Classic. The three-day experience was sponsored by Bentley and Grey Goose Vodka Company.

From the black tie event to the polo match and fashion show, with luxurious gatherings in between, it was a weekend to remember that did not disappoint.

Wilson, a renowned celebrity fashion designer, featured recording artists, actors, actresses, moguls, as well as other famous notables, including King Yahweh.

For more information on Miguel Wilson’s Collection and future events, visit www.miguelwilson.com

