Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Miguel Wilson’s ATL Fashion & Polo Classic a Weekend to Remember | PICs

By Fisher Jack
Miguel Wilson Collection Showcase @ Fashion Show Oct 9, 2022
*Two weeks have passed, and spectators are still raving about Miguel Wilson‘s luxurious Annual ATL Fashion & Polo Classic.  The three-day experience was sponsored by Bentley and Grey Goose Vodka Company.

From the black tie event to the polo match and fashion show, with luxurious gatherings in between, it was a weekend to remember that did not disappoint.

Wilson, a renowned celebrity fashion designer, featured recording artists, actors, actresses,  moguls, as well as other famous notables, including King Yahweh.

For more information on Miguel Wilson’s Collection and future events, visit www.miguelwilson.com

King Yahweh and Miguel Wilson
Miguel Wilson @ Black Tie Affair Oct., 2022
