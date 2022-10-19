Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Last Chance for High School Students to Apply for 2023 Disney Dreamers Academy

By Fisher Jack
Disney Dreamers Academy
Anthony Juba-Richardson from Winter Garden, Fla. and Mary Yeboah from College Park, Ga. recieve the Ne-Yo Entertainment Award during the commencement of the 12th annual Disney Dreamers Academy on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Epcot at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The annual event is a career-inspiration program for distinguished high school students from across the U.S. (Gregg Newton, photographer)

*LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla.  – Applications for the 2023 Disney Dreamers Academy, a career-inspiring program targeting Black teens and students from underrepresented communities, close on Oct. 31.

It’s the last chance for scores of high school students across America to submit their applications for this annual program at Walt Disney World Resort that has inspired young minds nationwide since 2008 by fueling their dreams and showing them a world of possibilities. Students participate in hands-on, immersive career workshops ranging from animation to zoology. Each participant learns communication techniques, leadership qualities and networking strategies, plus they are inspired by Disney cast members and special guests who provide insights into how to achieve success and DREAM BIG.

The four-day experience transforms the Disney theme parks into vibrant classrooms, leading to career discoveries and fun memories that last a lifetime. The program has produced many success stories, inspiring students to become engineers, journalists, influencers, entertainers, filmmakers, conservationists, and more.

“After 15 years, we continue to be excited to welcome the next class of Disney Dreamers,” said Tracey D. Powell, Walt Disney World Resort vice president and Disney Dreamers Academy executive champion. “This program has provided us with a tremendous opportunity to help inspire high school students from across the nation to follow their dreams. The impact we have seen on the students over the years is inspiring to us and life-changing for the Disney Dreamers. We encourage teens to apply now.”

Disney Dreamers Academy
Essence owner Richeliu Dennis with Kynnedy Smith at Disney Dreamers 2019.

Program applicants must answer essay questions about their personal journeys and dreams for the future. Students are selected based on a combination of attributes, including strong character, positive attitude and determination to achieve their dreams. Selected applicants, along with a parent or guardian, receive an all-expense-paid trip to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

Applications are open to U.S. high school students, ages 13 to 19, through Oct. 31, 2022. A distinguished panel of leaders will evaluate the applications and selected participants will be announced by early 2023.

For more information or to apply, interested applicants can visit DisneyDreamersAcademy.com. To learn more about the program, please follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

Disney Dreamers Academy

About Disney Dreamers Academy:
Established by Walt Disney World in 2008, Disney Dreamers Academy’s mission is to inspire Black teens and students from underrepresented communities to dream beyond imagination by providing life-long access to personalized support for the Disney Dreamers, their caregivers and community through insightful content and uplifting experts, mentors and sponsors. Each year, 100 high school students and a parent or guardian are awarded an all-expense paid trip to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida to experience this immersive and transformational four-day program.

About Walt Disney World Resort / The Walt Disney Co.:
Walt Disney World Resort is a contiguous 40-square-mile, world-class entertainment and recreation center located at Lake Buena Vista, Fla., 20 miles southwest of Orlando. The Walt Disney Co. has a rich legacy of creativity and exceptional storytelling that brings families together in unique and memorable ways. Creative excellence is coupled with a strong commitment to community service and diversity. The Walt Disney Co. is dedicated to making a positive impact in communities around the world, with a primary focus on brightening the lives of children.
Fisher Jack

