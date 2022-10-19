Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Draymond Green Reacts to Backlash Over Punching Jordan Poole | Video

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com
Draymond Green, Twitter/Getty

*Draymond Green is speaking out once more about his attack on fellow Golden State Warriors player Jordan Poole

TMZ posted video of the Oct. 7 incident but Green claims he was not aware at the time that the clip had gone viral and sparked debate on social media.

“I don’t really read many tweets at all,” Green said on NBA on TNT, TMZ reports. “And, so I was just chilling at home with my children. If you want me to be honest with you, I still don’t know how much the world may think it blew up.”

Green went on to say that following the incident he was told to “look at all the upsides.”

“Like, the world has seen one of your worst moments,” he said. “Look at the upside and I can live with that.”

Green previously it’s not likely that he and Poole will ever be buddies again but they can certainly co-exist as colleagues.  

Green briefly took a break from the team after he physically assaulted Poole during practice over a week ago but when he returned last Thursday, he spoke about the incident to the media. Green and Poole had a close bond before the attack but now, Green is not sure their personal relationship can be mended. 

“I’m not sure,” Green told reporters in the clip above, TMZ reports. “As I said before, that’s not up to me. Nor do I think there’s much relevance.”

He added, “Quite frankly, we both know how to play basketball and that is the most important for us. We’re paid to do a job and we’re gonna come and do that job to the best of our ability. We wanna continue to win so we gonna do what we have to do to win.”

Jordan Poole - Draymond Green / Getty
Jordan Poole – Draymond Green / Getty

According to TMZ, sources close to the situation said the altercation between Green and Poole stemmed from Poole’s alleged cocky attitude over a big contract extension he signed with the Warriors. Draymond is apparently bothered by Poole’s diva behavior and called him a “b****” several times throughout practice and punched him.

Green was not suspended over the incident. He spent a few days away from the team and was fined.

Meanwhile, Golden State defeated Los Angeles 123-109 on NBC opening night Tuesday, CBS Sports reports.

