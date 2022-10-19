Wednesday, October 19, 2022
HomeNews
News

Chicago Landlord Murdered and Dismembered by Tenant Over Eviction Notice

By Ny MaGee
0

Police yellow line, blurred lights and traffic accident in background.

*A Chicago woman was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after her landlord’s dismembered remains were found inside a freezer. 

Sandra Kolalou, 36, is accused of murdering 69-year-old Frances Walker inside her own home over an eviction notice. The victim reportedly rented out rooms in the house that provided a safe space for women in need. Kolalou was one of the tenants at a boarding house on the Northwest Side, TooFab reports. 

According to ABC 7 Chicago, Walker went missing following an argument with Kolalou. Tenants alerted authorities about her disappearance and said they received texts from Walker’s phone informing them that Kolalou would be caring for her dogs. They were also instructed to notify Kolalou if they planned to move out.

Police questioned Kolalou at the victim’s home but found nothing “incriminating” so she was allowed to leave. Kolalou then fled the residence in a tow truck carrying black plastic bags.

OTHER NEWS: Another Big Company (Tyson Foods) Has Left Chicago – What’s Going on?

The tow truck driver told ABC 7 that Kolalou spoke to him about fighting with Walker. He said while at the residence, he gave the tenants his business card. One of them called him as he was taking Kolalou to Foster Avenue Beach with the bags. The tenant warned him that Kolalou “must have done something” to Walker and to watch her for any “suspicious” activity.

The driver claims Kolalou dumped the bags into a trash can at the beach and relayed this information to the concerned resident who tipped off the police. 

The tow truck driver said Kolalou paid him with the victim’s credit card and he continued to drive her around. The driver claimed Kolalou threaten him with a pocketknife so he had to defend himself with a stick until police caught up with them and took her into custody.

Investigators later found bloody towels in the garbage can by the beach and the landlord’s remains inside a freezer at a boarding house. Walker’s severed head, arms and legs were reportedly found in a freezer but her torso has not been recovered, according to the report. 

According to prosecutors, Walker served Kolalou with an eviction notice days before the murder, “due to ongoing conflict between the defendant and other tenants.”

Kolalou has also been charged with one misdemeanor count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She is currently being held without bond at the Cook County Jail. 

Previous articleLast Chance for High School Students to Apply for 2023 Disney Dreamers Academy
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Social Heat

‘College Hill: Celebrity Edition’ Cast Announced by BET: Ray J, Amber Rose, Joseline and More

Social Heat

George Floyd’s Family Comin’ for Ye – Announces $250M Lawsuit Against Him

Social Heat

N.O.R.E. of Drink Champs Apologizes for Ye’s Lies About George Floyd’s Death | WATCH

Social Heat

Oprah Reveals She Couldn’t Lift Her Leg Last Year – She Had Back-to-Back Knee Surgeries

Social Heat

Brittney Griner’s HORRIBLE Russian Jail Conditions Revealed

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO