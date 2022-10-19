Chicago Landlord Murdered and Dismembered by Tenant Over Eviction Notice

*A Chicago woman was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after her landlord’s dismembered remains were found inside a freezer.

Sandra Kolalou, 36, is accused of murdering 69-year-old Frances Walker inside her own home over an eviction notice. The victim reportedly rented out rooms in the house that provided a safe space for women in need. Kolalou was one of the tenants at a boarding house on the Northwest Side, TooFab reports.

According to ABC 7 Chicago, Walker went missing following an argument with Kolalou. Tenants alerted authorities about her disappearance and said they received texts from Walker’s phone informing them that Kolalou would be caring for her dogs. They were also instructed to notify Kolalou if they planned to move out.

Police questioned Kolalou at the victim’s home but found nothing “incriminating” so she was allowed to leave. Kolalou then fled the residence in a tow truck carrying black plastic bags.

The tow truck driver told ABC 7 that Kolalou spoke to him about fighting with Walker. He said while at the residence, he gave the tenants his business card. One of them called him as he was taking Kolalou to Foster Avenue Beach with the bags. The tenant warned him that Kolalou “must have done something” to Walker and to watch her for any “suspicious” activity.

The driver claims Kolalou dumped the bags into a trash can at the beach and relayed this information to the concerned resident who tipped off the police.

The tow truck driver said Kolalou paid him with the victim’s credit card and he continued to drive her around. The driver claimed Kolalou threaten him with a pocketknife so he had to defend himself with a stick until police caught up with them and took her into custody.

Investigators later found bloody towels in the garbage can by the beach and the landlord’s remains inside a freezer at a boarding house. Walker’s severed head, arms and legs were reportedly found in a freezer but her torso has not been recovered, according to the report.

According to prosecutors, Walker served Kolalou with an eviction notice days before the murder, “due to ongoing conflict between the defendant and other tenants.”

Kolalou has also been charged with one misdemeanor count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She is currently being held without bond at the Cook County Jail.