Wednesday, October 19, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Engagements

August Alsina Talks ‘Entanglement’ Scandal + Says He, Jada, Will & Family Are History

By Fisher Jack
0

entanglement
August Alsina, Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith

*August Alsina opened up about joining the cast of “Surreal Life.” During his interview with ET, Alsina confessed that the “entanglement” scandal made him hesitant to appear on the show.

However, the platform provided an opportunity for people to get to know the performer beyond the headlines.

Alsina and #JadaPinkettSmith confirmed a brief romance while Pinkett and #WillSmith were separated and on the brink of divorce.

Alsina says: “Going into it, that probably was one of the factors for me that I felt like, ‘Hmm, do I really want to do this?’ because I didn’t want to go into a situation where people would grab for low-hanging fruit.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Last Chance for High School Students to Apply for 2023 Disney Dreamers Academy

entanglement
August and Jada / Getty

“There was one side of me not wanting to do it, trying to protect myself,” he said, “and then the other side of it was, well, it gave me the opportunity to allow people to see and experience me and my authentic energy as opposed to the narrative that had been kind of clouding over my life for quite a while.”

Over two years after that legendary Red Table Talk episode, Alsina shared he has “absolutely zero” communication with the Pinkett-Smith family.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by the Jasmine BRAND (@thejasminebrand)

Previous articleChicago Landlord Murdered and Dismembered by Tenant Over Eviction Notice
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO