August Alsina Talks ‘Entanglement’ Scandal + Says He, Jada, Will & Family Are History

*August Alsina opened up about joining the cast of “Surreal Life.” During his interview with ET, Alsina confessed that the “entanglement” scandal made him hesitant to appear on the show.

However, the platform provided an opportunity for people to get to know the performer beyond the headlines.

Alsina and #JadaPinkettSmith confirmed a brief romance while Pinkett and #WillSmith were separated and on the brink of divorce.

Alsina says: “Going into it, that probably was one of the factors for me that I felt like, ‘Hmm, do I really want to do this?’ because I didn’t want to go into a situation where people would grab for low-hanging fruit.”

“There was one side of me not wanting to do it, trying to protect myself,” he said, “and then the other side of it was, well, it gave me the opportunity to allow people to see and experience me and my authentic energy as opposed to the narrative that had been kind of clouding over my life for quite a while.”

Over two years after that legendary Red Table Talk episode, Alsina shared he has “absolutely zero” communication with the Pinkett-Smith family.