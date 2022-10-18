Tuesday, October 18, 2022
The Pulse of Entertainment: Texas Rapper Young Hi-Way Releases New Single & Video for ‘Slide’ | WATCH

By Dr. Eunice Moseley
Young Hi-Way
Rapper Young Hi-Way released a new single and music video titled ‘Slide.’

*“I’d see my daddy rapping on the microphone,” said 10-year-old rapper Young Hi-Way, who just released a new single titled “Slide” (H.Y.P.E.), when I asked about when he started his journey to being a rapper. “He asked if I was sure I wanted to rap…then he made me a song.”

Born in Texas as Jayden Everitt, Young Hi-Way’s previous single “Hot Tamala Girl” received over ½ million on YouTube and it has garnered over 338,000 streams. So “hot” was the single Young Hi-Way shared the stage with Nickelodeon’s rapper/reality star Lay Lay (“That Girl Lay Lay”).

“I got this ‘Slide’ song,” he told me about his new single that has a very funny music video to accompany it filled with elderly people doing the line dance. “It was my fathers’ idea (the music video). I want my ‘Slide’ song to show that old people still got it.”

Also, a singer, actor and in his own right a songwriter, Young Hi-Way is a straight “A” student who started rapping at the tender age of five with the debut single “Do My Thang.” His father is rapper Hi-Way Chianti.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Hair-straightening Chemical Products Linked to Increased Uterine Cancer Risk in New Study | WATCH

“When I grow up, I want to have a good and successful life, fans to look at me and know that they can do anything they want when they grow up,” Young Hi-Way said when I asked.

When I asked what rappers he currently listens to he said, “I listen to Lil Baby and I like some songs of Choppa.”

Young Hi-Way also released the single “Jay Sosa” and is a featured artist on such singles as Finesse2Tymes’ “Get Even” remix. www.YoungHi-Way.com

