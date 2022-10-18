Tamera Mowry-Housley Shares Her Grief Over Niece’s Death in New Memoir: ‘You Should Sit Down For This’

*Tamera Mowry-Housley took to writing to deal with the pains of life, and now her book has been released. She has opened up on many personal experiences in her new memoir, “You Should Sit Down For This: A Memoir About Wine, Life and Cookies.”

The actress has detailed her life story from her childhood to her rise to the top as a celebrity and everything else all the way. She has also delved deep into the tragic event she experienced when she lost her 18-year-old niece, Alaina Housley.

Housley died with 12 others during a mass shooting incident at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California, in November 2018.

Tamera Mowry-Housley has, for the first time, recounted the details, including how she found out her niece was one of those killed and how the incident affected her.

She writes, “On the night of November 7, 2018, not too long after going to sleep, my husband’s phone rang. It was Arik, Adam’s brother, ‘Alaina went out dancing with friends, and there was a shooting—it’s all I know right now.’ A shooting? Alaina? This is impossible, she has to be okay. The same nightmare that has destroyed too many families in this country had arrived in our bedroom—and unfortunately the nightmare was real.”

Addressing Alaina, the “Sister, Sister” actress continues thus, “Alaina, you and I clicked instantly. We bonded over fun, girly things like manicures, hair braiding, makeup, and clothes. I was in love with Adam, and I was smitten with your entire family, but it didn’t take me long to come to a surprising conclusion. That you, Alaina, were my favorite Housley. You know that, right, Alaina? And I’m sorry for Adam! But it’s the honest-to-God truth,” she wrote. “We sang so well together, too. I treasure the photograph of us right after we sang the national anthem together before the first Napa Valley 1839 soccer game. I often show that picture to people because it captures the essence of our relationship. Our faces show lots of love with a big side of silly. We look so proud and happy in that picture!”

After the mass shooting and once she confirmed Alaina was one of the victims, Tamera Mowry-Housley took to Instagram to break the news.

She posted: “Alaina. My sweet, sweet Alaina. My heart breaks. I’m still in disbelief. It’s not fair how you were taken and how soon you were taken from us. I was blessed to know you ever since you were 5. You stole my heart. I will miss our inside jokes, us serenading at the piano. Thank you for being patient with me learning how to braid your hair, and I will never forget our duet singing the national anthem at Napa’s soccer game. I love you. I love you. I love you. You are gonna make one gorgeous angel. My heart and prayers are with every victim of this tragedy.”

Weeks ago, she announced her book on Instagram in a post that included a video of her sipping wine and eating a cookie set to Adrian Berenguer’s “Little Things.”

The caption read, “YOU GUYS!!!! I WROTE A BOOK!!!! It’s been 2 years in the making and I couldn’t wait to share it with you all! I couldn’t be more proud of it! I laugh, I cry and give you my whole heart ❤️.”

She added that “I talk about EVERYTHING! 😃 How I got into the business 🎬, how I overcame my insecurities, how hard it was leaving my day-time talk show, mommy-guilt, SEX 🤗, marriage, and what I have to look forward to in the future! I wrote with you all in mind; sitting, chatting it up with moi and of course having WINE and Cookies! I hope to inspire, encourage and help us all own our authentic selves and live a good life. 🙏🏽”