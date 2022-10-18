Starz Drops ‘BMF’ Season 2 First-Look Photos with Mo’Nique

*Starz has released first-look images of its season two cast for “BMF” which is set to air in January 2023.

Season two of the hit scripted drama series “is rooted in family, loyalty, and brotherhood, and explores the brothers’ complex relationships both with their parents and each other as they fight to expand their narcotics business and continue their pursuit of the American dream,” per press release.

“BMF” is based on the true-life story of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, two brothers from Detroit who created the largest domestic drug distribution network in American history and ran it for an unprecedented 22 years.

“BMF” is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and stars Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. (Demetrius Flenory Sr.), Da’Vinchi (Terry Flenory), Russell Hornsby (Charles Flenory), Michole Briana White (Lucille Flenory), Myles Truitt (B-Mickie), LaLa Anthony (Markisha), Mo’Nique (Goldie), Leslie Jones (Special Agent in Charge Tracy Chambers), and Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee (Deanna Washington).

Check out a sneak peek with first-look images that also include comedian Mo’Nique.

50 Cent came through on his promise to put the actress/comedian “back on” amid her alleged blacklisting in Hollywood. The rapper-turned-actor took to Instagram in May to confirm that Mo joined the cast of the upcoming season.

“Guess who i got in BMF this season GOLDIE!” 50 Cent wrote at the time and he also introduced Mo’Nique’s new character. “GLGGreenLightGang I don’t miss, THE UNDER DOG’s BACK ON TOP.”

The announcement came weeks after 50 called on Oprah and Tyler Perry to apologize for allegedly “blackballing” Mo in Hollywood.

“I’m sure Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry would not want to continue to allow there influence to damage @therealmoworldwide career and this has went on for way to long,” 50 wrote on Instagram, Complex reported. “So now would be a great time to apologize because i’m gonna put her back on. 🤔GLG🚦GreenLighGang 🎯I don’t miss! #bransoncognac”.