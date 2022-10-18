Spike Lee Says His Colin Kaepernick Documentary Will Tell ‘His Story, Not the False Narratives’

*Spike Lee will direct a documentary about Colin Kaepernick that will air across multiple nights on EPSN.

We reported previously that the multi-part documentary will feature extensive interviews with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and never-before-seen footage from Kaepernick’s archive to provide “a full, first-person account of his journey.”

“It’s his story, not the false narratives,” Lee told Entertainment Tonight on Oct. 15 while attending the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala.

“Six years the National Football League has stopped him from playing, [but] he still gets up at 4 or 4:30 every morning to train, five to six days a week. So when that next phone call comes, he’ll be ready. He’ll be ready,” he continued.

Spike Lee and Colin Kaepernick are courtside for Grizzlies-Knicks 👀 pic.twitter.com/Wty7lXUzHi — ESPN (@espn) February 3, 2022

According to Vibe, the untitled project is part of Kaepernick’s first-look deal with Disney. A release date has not yet been announced but Lee said “it’ll probably be out before he plays [again].”

Earlier this year, Kap said he’s still regularly training with the hope that he will one day get back to playing professionally.

“I know I have to find my way back in,” Kaepernick told the I Am Athlete podcast in May, Vibe reported. “So, yeah, if I have to come in as a backup, that’s fine. But that’s not where I’m staying. And when I prove that I’m a starter, I want to be able to step on the field as such. I just need that opportunity to walk through the door…More than anything, we’re just looking for a chance to walk through a door. I’ll handle the rest from there.”

Meanwhile, check out what Spike had to say about Colin’s NFL protests in a 2017 appearance on CNN below: