Tuesday, October 18, 2022
HomeEntertainmentDocuseries
Docuseries

Spike Lee Says His Colin Kaepernick Documentary Will Tell ‘His Story, Not the False Narratives’

By Ny MaGee
0

Spike Lee and Colin Kapernick
Spike Lee and Colin Kapernick sit courtside during the Memphis Grizzlies and the New York Knicks game on February 2, 2022 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.  (Photo by Rich Graessle/Getty Images)

*Spike Lee will direct a documentary about Colin Kaepernick that will air across multiple nights on EPSN. 

We reported previously that the multi-part documentary will feature extensive interviews with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and never-before-seen footage from Kaepernick’s archive to provide “a full, first-person account of his journey.”

“It’s his story, not the false narratives,” Lee told Entertainment Tonight on Oct. 15 while attending the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala.

“Six years the National Football League has stopped him from playing, [but] he still gets up at 4 or 4:30 every morning to train, five to six days a week. So when that next phone call comes, he’ll be ready. He’ll be ready,” he continued.

READ MORE: Colin Kaepernick Heckled At MSG – Spike Lee to Direct Documentary on Him [VIDEO]

According to Vibe, the untitled project is part of Kaepernick’s first-look deal with Disney. A release date has not yet been announced but Lee said “it’ll probably be out before he plays [again].”

Earlier this year, Kap said he’s still regularly training with the hope that he will one day get back to playing professionally.

“I know I have to find my way back in,” Kaepernick told the I Am Athlete podcast in May, Vibe reported. “So, yeah, if I have to come in as a backup, that’s fine. But that’s not where I’m staying. And when I prove that I’m a starter, I want to be able to step on the field as such. I just need that opportunity to walk through the door…More than anything, we’re just looking for a chance to walk through a door. I’ll handle the rest from there.”

Meanwhile, check out what Spike had to say about Colin’s NFL protests in a 2017 appearance on CNN below:

Previous articleUsher Serenades Issa Rae During Las Vegas Residency | Watch
Next articleCharles Barkley Reportedly Inks Deal with TNT Worth Over $100 Million
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Social Heat

N.O.R.E. of Drink Champs Apologizes for Ye’s Lies About George Floyd’s Death | WATCH

Social Heat

Oprah Reveals She Couldn’t Lift Her Leg Last Year – She Had Back-to-Back Knee Surgeries

Social Heat

Brittney Griner’s HORRIBLE Russian Jail Conditions Revealed

Social Heat

Not Fair! 🙁 Young Thug’s Lawyer Says it’s Unjust That Rapper ‘Rots’ in Jail

Social Heat

Ginuwine Passes Out After Criss Angel Magic Stunt Goes Left – But He’s OK | WATCH

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO