Tuesday, October 18, 2022
HomeRace/GenderRacism
Black History

NAACP Calls for More Data Collection: High School Students Taught Lesson for Holding ‘Mock Slave’ Auction | WATCH

By Billie Jordan Sushine
0

Call for study: Racism against black students in prodominately hispanic schools
Call for study: Racism against Black students in predominantly Hispanic schools

*Athletes at a Northern California high school are the latest group of students to be punished for a racially-insensitive prank.

Football players at River Valley High School in Yuba City were seen in a video acting out a “slave auction” involving their Black teammates. In the video, which was posted to Twitter, the African American students are seen stripped to their underwear and paraded into the locker room where their teammates are yelling and jeering at them.

This prank cost the football team its season because the players featured in the video have been barred from participating in games. The football team now doesn’t have enough players to field a team.

African-American students make up a small fraction of the student body at River Valley High School, which is predominantly Hispanic. According to school data, there are only 31 African-American students at the school out of an enrollment of 1,801. There are 760 Hispanic/Latino students enrolled.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Jalen Rose’s Sister Blasts Him for Selling Dead Mother’s Home | Video

Yuba City Unified School District Superintendent Doreen Osumi said the video reflected poorly on the school district.

“Re-enacting a slave sale as a prank tells us that we have a great deal of work to do with our students so they can distinguish between intent and impact,” said Osumi in a press statement.

“They may have thought this skit was funny, but it is not; it is unacceptable and requires us to look honestly and deeply at issues of systemic racism,” she said.

These kinds of incidents happen regularly. Earlier in the month, Amador High School, also in northern California, had to cancel its football season after school authorities found several players
were involved in a Snapchat thread called “Kill the Blacks.”

A similar event happened back in 1997 when a Torrance teacher tried to enact a slave auction. Student Natalie Jackson complained to her mother, who took the issue up with school administrators and the press.

Jackson said she went public with a video because she wanted to inspire change.

“Some say that I am overreacting, but they didn’t have this experience,” Jackson told the Los Angeles Times. “I don’t want to go back to my U.S. history class, but I am going back. I am going to do my work and everything that I am supposed to do, be strong and face the music. Maybe my action will break some barriers.”

Mock slave auctions and other racist actions on the sports field have been occurring with an alarming and increased frequency in schools throughout California,” said Rick L. Callender, president of the California/Hawaii NAACP.

“The CA/HI NAACP will be pushing the State to collect data statewide so that we can understand the prevalence of how often the activities are occurring in schools throughout California.”

Callender called on California high schools to ensure the safety of Black students and continue educating all students about the importance of Black history.

Previous articleIs Deion Sanders SWAC? – The Journal of Steffanie Rivers | WATCH
Billie Jordan Sushinehttp://www.BillieJordan.com

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Social Heat

N.O.R.E. of Drink Champs Apologizes for Ye’s Lies About George Floyd’s Death | WATCH

Social Heat

Oprah Reveals She Couldn’t Lift Her Leg Last Year – She Had Back-to-Back Knee Surgeries

Social Heat

Brittney Griner’s HORRIBLE Russian Jail Conditions Revealed

Social Heat

Not Fair! 🙁 Young Thug’s Lawyer Says it’s Unjust That Rapper ‘Rots’ in Jail

Social Heat

Ginuwine Passes Out After Criss Angel Magic Stunt Goes Left – But He’s OK | WATCH

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO