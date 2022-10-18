Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Kanye Reacts to Being Called ‘Antisemitic’ and Trump Says Rapper is ‘Crazy’ | Video

By Ny MaGee
Trump and West
Donald Trump and Kanye West / Getty

*Donald Trump thinks Kanye West is acting too “crazy” with his recent outbursts about Jews and his controversial white lives matter shirt. 

According to Rolling Stone, sources told the outlet that Trump believes Ye needs to seek professional “help.” We reported previously that Kante insiders claim he is having another mental breakdown.  You may recall that West was hospitalized in 2016 and in 2019 because of mental health problems allegedly related to his bipolar disorder.

Insiders tell Page Six that they are concerned for the artist and father of four amid his recent wild antics. West allegedly fired his publicist over his recent Paris fashion show fiasco where he wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt. He also dropped a few bombshells during his recent controversial two-part interview with Tucker Carlson. 

Additionally, Kanye was recently restricted from accessing his Twitter and Instagram accounts after slamming Jewish people.

READ MORE: Kanye West to Acquire Conservative Social Media Platform Parler | VIDEO

In a now-deleted Twitter message, Ye said he was going to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” he wrote. “The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

In a new interview with ex-CNN host Chris Cuomo, now at NewsNation, West spoke on his plan to purchase the social media app Parler and rejected being labeled “antisemitic.” 

“I don’t like the term antisemitic,” West said in the YouTube clip above. “It’s been a term that’s allowed people, specifically in my industry, to get away with murder—sometimes literally—and get away with robbing and doing bad [to] people. … You’re saying it’s antisemitic, but I don’t believe in that term. One thing is, Black people are also Jew. I classify as Jew also, so I actually can’t be a antisemite. So the term is actually, uh, it’s not factual.” 

He continued, “Everyone wants to shoot the messenger. … ‘You have to understand’—but the thing is, the Jewish people that I’m talking about don’t have to understand. And that is that privilege that I’m not going to allow.”

The hip-hop star added,  “When I wore the ‘white lives matter’ t-shirt, the Jewish underground media mafia already started attacking me. They canceled my four SoFi Stadium shows, they had the press—the same people, the…outlets that when I was arguing with Pete Davidson and Trevor Noah, they called me an abuser for arguing with people about my ex-wife and my family, and when I get to see my kids and when I don’t. And they just immediately disrespect me, they keep the ‘crazy’ narrative going, they never call me a billionaire. We never talked about, even on this one right here, hey: tycoon, billionaire, visionary, inventor. These are never used.”

WATCH:

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

