Black Ink’s Ceaser Claps Back at VH1: ‘Almost Slavery’ & Spills the Real Dog Abuse Truth | EURexclusiveWatch

*VH1’s Black Ink Crew New York premieres its landmark season 10 tonight.

The VH1 promo leads with the question of how “Black Ink Crew NY” can continue without its founder and main character Ceaser Emanuel.

Ceaser sat down with iHeart Radio personality Jazmyn “Jazzy Jaz” Summers and EURweb Spotlight host to spill all the tea on VH1 and tell the whole story of the allegations against him of animal cruelty and who he thinks leaked the tape.

Read the interview and see the pics below. Or WATCH the video above.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Hair-straightening Chemical Products Linked to Increased Uterine Cancer Risk in New Study | WATCH

VH1 ANNOUNCED IT IS SEVERING ALL TIES WITH YOU BUT MOST OF SEASON 10 CENTERS AROUND YOU? WHAT IS THAT ABOUT?I

I don’t know what that’s about. I thought if you sever ties that means you don’t see this person. I feel like the whole season is about to be on me. If you say you gonna do it without me, do it without me. Don’t make your whole season about me. That’s like breaking up with somebody and still living with them. It don’t make sense.

DON’T YOU OWN BLACK INK?

I founded it and started a whole franchise. The shops all over the country I bought them with no loans, no credit, no nothing. Straight cash. I own the copyright for Black Ink but they went behind my back and got the copyright for Black Ink Crew. It’s just crazy how they do that to young black men when they say they are trying to put us out there and trying to help us when its basically just a slavery type of thing. Black Ink wasn’t created by them. It wasn’t their intellectual property. I’m not their property. They just picked up a camera and started rolling on the lives of some Black kids in Harlem.. And it’s so crazy that we are the only ones that really didn’t benefit off the situation at the end at their level. it was a big ass corporation that benefited the most.

I didn’t know I was fired until I seen it on social media. I got fired on my day off. I didn’t get a call or nuthin. After the bags I made y’all over the years, I couldn’t even get a phone call like ‘Ceaser, listen yo, this is what’s going on. You f**ked up. We’re gonna have to let you go. ” But no instead we ain’t even talking to you. Matter of fact, we ain’t gonna ask you what happened. Damn. didn’t even get the ‘Yo Caesar. We seen that footage what happened?.’ It was none of that. It was, yo we see you later. But I took accountability and it will never happen again.

It’s crazy to me because there’s so many situations that happened in the Black Ink franchise that’s way more serious than this. And it’s like y’all decided to cut the ties with somebody of significant stature. Like I’m not trying to throw dirt up but we had people like this cast member who got RICO charges for selling cocaine but I’m fired for a dog without even a conversation.

WHAT ARE YOU FEELING AS SEASON 10 DROPS AND IT’S ABOUT YOU BUT WITHOUT YOU?

It’s mixed feelings because this is my last season on Black Ink Crew and I feel like I have to take responsibility for my actions, but at the end of the day, it’s bittersweet. Cause I did want to finish something I started and for everything to go the way it’s going. I’m just hoping that God could forgive me. Hopefully one day y’all will forgive me. Feel me? Cause I know a lot of people out there are upset with my actions. But it was a mistake. Ten years I’ve been striving to make stuff better with me, with my crew. Show people out there that you could do it too. So right now it is a redemption story for me.

There should have been a second chance with Sky. The reason why she snapped like that was because she was forced to deal with a situation that no one could ever prepare themselves for. Imagine you give away your kids to try to make a better life for them. And then because of a TV show, you have to explain what you did to not only your kids but also the whole world. Sky just broke down. They ignored her mental health issues. They kept throwing her kids in. They never gave her time to rectify the situation on her own. How would you feel if you haven’t seen your kid in almost 15 years or less? And soon as you see them, they’re mad because the producers are whispering in their ear that your mother didn’t care about you or she’s rich now and she didn’t come back for you not knowing how much we were getting paid at that time which was peanuts compared to the other reality shows that wasn’t even getting ratings like us. And they kept giving her liquor which was always on set. I believe her situation was really pushed instead of giving her help . It broke her down. But she and her kids are doing well now off TV.

VH1 does that a lot of times. to Black people. They exploit everything outta you. And afterward, it’s like, alright, we done with you. And that’s how I feel about myself. It was like, yeah, you too smart. You’re doing too many things without our permission. Like, let’s get you outta here.

WE SEE THE VIDEO BUT WHAT EXACTLY HAPPENED?

I’m from the hood. We don’t know the proper way of always taking care of your dog. Now after the situation, I had to go to discipline school with my dog and figure everything out. But at the end of the day, the dog was wilding out. We had another little puppy. I ain’t gonna lie. He must have provoked the bigger dog. And all I heard in the middle of the night it sounded like somebody was dying. So I run down downstairs to the garage. He got the whole puppy in a chokehold. I said oh no he was about to kill him. So I’m trying not to get bit and I gotta pull ’em off each other, but he’s still wildin. He snapped at me. This dog is 60-something pounds. It’s an American Bully. got kind of scared. So I picked up the chair to chill him out after he didn’t stop just to scare him.

I didn’t try to harm him or do physical damage. You would hear it if I did. I just tapped him. He didn’t cry out or nothing in this video. And the video has sound. You can hear crickets. After that he calmed down a little and I put him in a separate cage. But then the next part of it people got this really misconstrued cause they thought I rolled the puppy down the hill. Mind you, it’s four o’clock in the damn morning. I’m dead tired. The dog has sh*t and piss all over it so I put it in the cage so I could spray it, but it’s in front of my ex-girl’s car. So I try to push him over so I could spray and hit the grass with the spray not her car and then it just starts rolling down the hill. I’m like, what the f**k? It was crazy how people narrated it. And I’m like, yo, if y’all only knew what my night was really looking like.

WHO DO YOU THINK LEAKED THE TAPE AND HOW WOULD THEY GET IT?

I think my ex-girlfriend Suzette who was staying with me leaked it to get revenge for me leaving her. It was recorded by my own security camera. I’m not sure how she got it.

Editor’s note: Suzette denies leaking the footage.

ARE YOU AND YOUR EX SUZETTE SAMUEL TALKING NOW? ANY CHANCE OF RECONCILIATION?

No I’m single. I’m out there. I’m outside.

FREE AND SINGLE HERE TO MINGLE. CAN THE LADIES SLIDE IN YOUR DMS?

I’m not mingling right now. Don’t slide up in the DMs. I’m just trying to concentrate on my business and my health. I don’t want any distractions. I feel like every time I get in a relationship or start being back outside and being the player Ceaser, I get myself in trouble. I’m trying to stay outta trouble for a little while, a long little. I’m just trying to get myself in shape. I don’t drink and when they released me, I went back to the gym. People always ask me why I went so hard and why I got healthy like that. For me sometimes you got to go into them dark spots to find yourself. And I felt like I lost myself trying to appease people. And when everything came down to it and I see no one had my back, I had to understand who I really was. I had to stop wondering why this happened to me and just man up and be who I always been.

YOU REALLY FEEL LIKE NO ONE HAD YOUR BACK?

I think about how many lives I changed … how many people have I helped out. I understand no one wanted that backlash. But then no one was there like, yo, my n**ga he ain’t like that. I take the weight of everything so everybody else could live good. And like when it was my turn, everybody’s like, hey see you later Cease.

I don’t understand that. if you leave somebody, you leave. It’s gotta be like six years. You feel me? Why are you still talking about me? What is it about? Dutchess you know I ain’t never touch you and all these people talking. If I was really like this, why they ain’t not one record of me whooping somebody ass. I’m on television for years, but there’s no domestic violence, no nothing. I’m just whooping everyone’s ass and no one’s reporting it. What the f**k? Like can no one see through this? Now, Donna, I don’t know what the hell her problem is. She got kicked off for whooping her ex-boyfriend and it wasn’t concerning me so I don’t even know what her problem is. Just clout chasing I guess.

YOU’RE MAKING SOME NEW MOVES OF YOUR OWN TELL US ABOUT THAT.

I’m trying to work out this show with me and Sky right now, but you know, the way everything is going, I just wanna see how everything pans out because I’ll be honest, I really don’t want anyone getting rich off my name and likeness no more. It’s so interesting how much money you didn’t get. I realized I was playing myself. So I never want to go with a situation again and play myself. They kicked me off and now it’s about to be the highest ratings they ever had on Black Ink. I’m still bringing the ratings. That means I’m still bringing the money, which means I’m still bringing that content. So I’m trying to find what is the best situation for me. I’ve got a couple of deals on the line. I got a couple of networks that holler at me, but I don’t want to get back on another slave ship. Stay tuned.

They haven’t given me a court date But everybody knows there wasn’t malice intent. But the video went viral and so all those charges were for me to turn myself in and they could make a whole spectacle about the situation. But my lawyer thinks it is gonna be dropped. Cause it wasn’t like I was sitting there beating this dog. I was basically trying to defend the puppy and me. But it’s crazy they gave me a $30,000 bail and I had to put up my house. Then right after me, this guy comes on, he must have gotten caught with a couple of ounces of coke, weed, and dope. She made his bail only 2500. I said, what? So he could destroy the neighborhood with dope but my charge is more serious?

WHERE DO YOU FIND THE STRENGTH INSIDE YOURSELF?

The strength inside myself is me because it’s like this, when I was building Black Ink, I was building on the will of me and everybody was like, ‘are you bugging?’ We can’t make multiple shops in different cities. We can’t make Black Ink bigger than just one. That was my willpower. So at the end of the day, I already knew who I was now I’m just trying to take it further.

You can catch the full conversation in the video immediately above. And please don’t forget to subscribe to Jazmyn Summers’ youtube.

Edited for brevity

Interview/article by Jazmyn Summers. Follow her @jaztalk1 on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.