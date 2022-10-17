N.O.R.E. of Drink Champs Apologizes for Ye’s Lies About George Floyd’s Death | WATCH

*Well-respected Drink Champs host and co-founder N.O.R.E. is speaking out to apologize for some of the comments Kanye West made during his appearance on his show.

While appearing on the @BreakfastClub, N.O.R.E. made it clear that he “supports freedom of speech. I support anybody not being censored but I do not support anybody being hurt. I did not realize that the George Floyd statements on my show were so hurtful.”

He went on to explain that Kanye initially told his producers that he would walk out if things didn’t go his way. “I didn’t want a Birdman moment.”

N.O.R.E went on to share that he later checked Ye about the George Floyd comment and the White Live Matter remarks but it was so later in the episode and I was already inebriated at that time thy maybe people looked over it.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Kanye West to Acquire Conservative Social Media Platform Parler | VIDEO