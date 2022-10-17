Monday, October 17, 2022
Watch Megan Thee Stallion’s 7 SNL Skits | Video

By Ny MaGee
*Megan Thee Stallion served as host and performer on Saturday Night Live this weekend, where she performed three songs from her new album “Traumazine.”

The hip-hop star appeared in seven skits and performed the hit singles “Plan B,” “NDA,” and “Anxiety” — which you can watch via the YouTube clip above.

The rapper was in the Big Apple prepping for her “Saturday Night Live” hosting duties when her Los Angeles home was burglarized last week.

Page Six reports that the robbers made off with $300,000 to $400,000 in cash, electronics, and jewelry.

READ MORE: Megan Thee Stallion Launches Website for Mental Health Resources

Megan Thee Stallion said she “gotta take a break” after the incident last Thursday evening. 

“Material things can be replaced but I’m glad everyone is safe 💙🙏🏾,” said Megan in a post shared on social media. She later added,  “Hotties I’m really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break I’m so tired, physically and emotionally.”

As reported by SandraRose, Meg’s “friends” were allegedly house-sitting when the break-in occurred. The burglary may have been an inside job because the burglars apparently knew where to go.

Check out Megan’s SNL skits below:

Ny MaGee

