Man Dragged to Death in Inglewood Carjacking | Video

*A 63-year-old La Habra man was dragged to death during a carjacking in Inglewood last week.

The victim, identified as Larry Walker, was inside his SUV when a man, Joshua Reneau, 31, carjacked him, MSN reports. According to police, the victim became caught in the seatbelt and was dragged for more than two miles.

Local residence Tina Atkins was picking up her children at an after-school program when she witnessed the incident.

“We just saw a car coming straight at us with a dead body hanging out of the bottom,” Atkins said. “I hopped the curb with my kids in the car because I didn’t want them to hit me.”

Walker was carjacked by a man wanted for murder and robbery earlier this year in the San Fernando Valley.

“Never in a million years did I think something like this would happen to him,” Ed Walker, the victim’s son, said.

Here’s more from MSN:

The deadly chain of events began as police were conducting a surveillance operation on the robbery-murder suspect in the 5900 block of 7th Avenue. Detectives watched the man get into the passenger side of a vehicle and leave the area. A short pursuit began after officers tried to get the driver to pull over, police said. The brief chase ended in a crash at Florence and Haas avenues in Inglewood.

“The murder suspect got out of the passenger side and carjacked another vehicle,” police said in a statement, according to the report. “The murder suspect drove away from Florence Avenue and Haas Avenue, dragging the carjacking victim.”

Walker was dragged for more than two miles before he was dislodged, police said.

The police pursuit ended when the driver crashed and flipped the SUV flipped. This led to a nearly 2-hour standoff with police when Reneau refused to exit the vehicle. He ultimately surrendered and was hospitalized for injuries he allegedly suffered in the crash.

Reneau is currently facing a murder charge related to Walker’s case, KTLA reports.

The driver and a passenger of the first vehicle that Reneau was in before he carjacked Walker were reportedly booked on suspicion of evading and felony warrants respectively.

