Jordan Poole Signs 4-Year Deal with Warriors Worth Up to $140 Million

*The Golden State Warriors announced Sunday that they have signed Jordan Poole to a multiyear contract extension.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday that the 23-year-old guard inked a four-year deal worth up to $140 million, according to NBC News.

The deal is said to have been the reason Poole’s teammate Draymond Green assaulted him during a recent team practice. We reported previously that Green briefly took a break from the team after he physically assaulted Poole during practice over a week ago. When he returned last Thursday, he spoke about the incident to the media.

Green and Poole had a close bond before the attack but now, Green is not sure their personal relationship can be mended.

READ MORE: Draymond Green Gives Update About Relationship with Jordan Poole After Assault | Video

Warriors sign Jordan Poole to multi-year contract extension pic.twitter.com/fT5G5XBOP9 — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) October 16, 2022

“I’m not sure,” Green told reporters last week when he returned to practice, TMZ reports. “As I said before, that’s not up to me. Nor do I think there’s much relevance.”

Green announced he was taking a leave of absence from the Golden State Warriors after calling Poole a “b***h” right before he punched him in the face. The altercation began when the two started trash-talking, sources told ESPN.

According to TMZ, sources close to the situation said the violence stemmed from Poole’s alleged cocky attitude over his contract extension with the Warriors. Draymond was apparently bothered by Poole’s diva behavior and called him a “b****” several times.

Per TMZ: “Things escalated when Poole allegedly said, “You know what it is, Draymond.” — seemingly bragging over the contract situation — and Draymond got in Poole’s face, allegedly saying, “No I don’t know, what is it?””.

And that’s when Green chose violence and punched Poole in the face.

“These things happen. Nobody likes it, we don’t condone it, but it happens,” GM Bob Myers said immediately after the incident. “Draymond apologized to the team. Jordan was there in the room. … As far as any suspension, punishment, fine, we will handle that internally.”

and there’s this …