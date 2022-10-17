Isabela Merced On Playing Against Type in the New Hulu Film ‘Rosaline’ | EUR Exclusive

*The 20th Century Studios film “Rosaline” is a comedic retelling of the classic Shakespeare story of star-crossed lovers Romeo & Juliet. In this version, we see the POV of Romeo’s ex Rosaline.

In the original, Romeo (Kyle Allen) was in love with Rosaline until he met Juliet. Rosaline (Kaitlyn Dever) comes up with a plan to break up the new couple by taking Juliet (Isabela Merced), her cousin, under her wing. But things don’t go quite as planned when she enlists the help of Dario (Sean Teale), a soldier home from the war, and one of the men Rosaline’s father tries to set her up with.

“Rosaline” was directed by Karen Maine from a screenplay by Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber, based on the novel “When You Were Mine” by Rebecca Serle.

Check out the trailer below, as well as our exclusive conversation with the cast.

EUR’s Jill Munroe spoke with Merced and Allen about this latest version of Romeo and Juliet. For Merced, it was the opportunity to play a different type of role. The actor usually gets cast in roles where she starts off as very independent. This one was different.

Merced explained, “Growing up; I never envisioned myself playing a princess. The way she lives, the way she carries herself, her bedroom, everything about her. Juliet is very delicate and sweet and gentle-natured. She has a pet bunny; it’s quite the opposite of how I carry myself in real life. And that was kind of the fun part of it and the lore of it.”For Allen, he felt Romeo is the same guy you always get. Allen said Romeo was always obsessed with the idea of romance. “We took a slightly different approach to the same to the same character.”

Rosaline, the lead character, is introduced to several potential suitors via her father. Merced shared that she would never let a friend or family member set her up, not that she’s even thinking about marriage.

“I don’t know how I feel about marriage. To be honest. I don’t know if I like it. I don’t know. I’m pretty iffy about it. I don’t know if it’s for me yet. Maybe in the future, but not right now,” Merced said. “But I don’t know if I trust my friends and family enough to do that. For me. I probably think I’d be annoyed with the person, especially if my mom was the one who found them. No friends.”

To see how everything turns out for Romeo and Juliet, check out “Rosaline” now streaming exclusively on Hulu.

*Jill Munroe is a Los Angeles-bred entertainment journalist, producer, and host. You can follow her on all social media @StilettoJill