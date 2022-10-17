Monday, October 17, 2022
Anthony Anderson Gives Estranged Wife List of His Finances As Part of Ongoing Divorce

By Ny MaGee
Anthony Anderson
Anthony Anderson and his wife Alvina Stewart pose during the Opening Ceremony of the 57th Monte-Carlo Television Festival on June 16, 2017, in Monaco / AFP PHOTO / VALERY HACHE (Photo credit should read VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

*Anthony Anderson has reportedly turned over all of his finances to his estranged wife as part of their ongoing divorce proceedings. 

We reported back in March that Anderson’s wife of 22 years, Alvina Stewart Anderson, decided to pull the plug on their marriage (again), and the move comes after the couple previously separated but reconciled.  In her divorce filing, Alvina cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split, PEOPLE reports. She is seeking spousal support and wants Anderson to pay for her attorney fees.

Alvina initially filed for divorce in 2015 but dismissed the petition, E! News reported. However, the marriage remained rocky. When she first filed for divorce, she listed April 1, 2014, as the separation date. In the latest filing, she claims the date of separation is “TBD”.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Anthony listed their date of separation as Feb. 25 and also indicated irreconcilable differences as the cause of their split.

READ MORE: Anthony Anderson Won’t Fight – He Agreed to Pay Estranged Wife Retroactive Spousal Support

Anthony Anderson
Anthony Anderson (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moët & Chandon)

The actor wants spousal support to be reserved for “future determination” and that both parties to cover their own legal fees.

In his initial response to her divorce petition, PEOPLE reported that the “black-ish” star said he is uncertain about “the exact nature and extent of separate property assets and obligations,” and that he “reserves the right to amend this response when same is ascertained.” 

Anthony is also reportedly unclear on his and Alvina’s “community and quasi-community assets and obligations.”

According to RadarOnline.com, via MSN, last month, Anthony gave Alvina and her legal team documents about his income and expenses as part of the final step before a divorce settlement is rendered. 

Anthony and Alvina married in September 1999 and share two adult kids, Nathan, 22, and Kyra, 26. There are reportedly no issues related to child support and custody, as reported by Radar.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

