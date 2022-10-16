Sunday, October 16, 2022
HomeFamilyRelationships
Entertainment

Niecy Nash’s Wife (Jessica Betts) Got Her Real Name Wrong – Pure Hilarity Followed! | VIDEO

By Willy Mwanza Mwanza
0

*Sometimes, a sweet, innocent gesture can produce unintended results. That’s just what happened to Niecy Nash.

The actress recently appeared on “The Tamron Hall Show” with her wife, Jessica Betts, and talked about some awkward moments in their marriage.

One incident started when she revealed to Betts her real name, which is Carol. However, Betts misheard it as “Cora.” For the almost two years they dated, Betts called her “Cora.”

So one day, the 52-year-old actress asked Betts why she always called her “Cora”, and Betts replied, “That’s your name.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Not Fair! 🙁 Young Thug’s Lawyer Says it’s Unjust That Rapper ‘Rots’ in Jail

“No, it’s not!” Nash responded. “I thought it was something that the cool kids called each other in New York on the street!”

“No, it’s not!” Nash clarified. “I thought it was something that the cool kids called each other in New York on the street!”

Nash then explained to the 40-year-old Betts that the name is Carol not Cora, but Betts insisted it would henceforth be Cora if it wasn’t before. So it stuck and became an inside joke between them.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Niecy Nash (@niecynash1)

Betts later had “Cora” tattooed on her neck, as a tribute to her wife.

Nash posted the tattoo on Instagram.

“It’s up and stuck…. JB, I’m Always & Forever your ‘Cora’ @jessicabettsmusic #IYKYK,” read the caption.

She also showed off her own tattoo on her thigh, and which reads “Mrs. Cora Betts.”

The couple staged a surprise wedding at their California home in August 2020, a few months after Nash finalized her divorce from Jay Tucker.

“I don’t feel like my marriage is my coming out of anywhere,” Nash said days after the wedding, “but rather a going into myself and being honest about who I love. And I’m not limiting myself on what that love is supposed to look like.”

Previous articleInvesting in Black Men is a Big Part of Stacey Abrams’ Vision for Georgia | WATCH
Willy Mwanza Mwanza

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Social Heat

Oprah Reveals She Couldn’t Lift Her Leg Last Year – She Had Back-to-Back Knee Surgeries

Social Heat

Brittney Griner’s HORRIBLE Russian Jail Conditions Revealed

Social Heat

Not Fair! 🙁 Young Thug’s Lawyer Says it’s Unjust That Rapper ‘Rots’ in Jail

Social Heat

Ginuwine Passes Out After Criss Angel Magic Stunt Goes Left – But He’s OK | WATCH

Social Heat

Ye, Ray J and Candace Owens Hook Up for Her Premiere of ‘The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM’

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO