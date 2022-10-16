Niecy Nash’s Wife (Jessica Betts) Got Her Real Name Wrong – Pure Hilarity Followed! | VIDEO

*Sometimes, a sweet, innocent gesture can produce unintended results. That’s just what happened to Niecy Nash.

The actress recently appeared on “The Tamron Hall Show” with her wife, Jessica Betts, and talked about some awkward moments in their marriage.

One incident started when she revealed to Betts her real name, which is Carol. However, Betts misheard it as “Cora.” For the almost two years they dated, Betts called her “Cora.”

So one day, the 52-year-old actress asked Betts why she always called her “Cora”, and Betts replied, “That’s your name.”

“No, it’s not!” Nash responded. “I thought it was something that the cool kids called each other in New York on the street!”

Nash then explained to the 40-year-old Betts that the name is Carol not Cora, but Betts insisted it would henceforth be Cora if it wasn’t before. So it stuck and became an inside joke between them.

Betts later had “Cora” tattooed on her neck, as a tribute to her wife.

Nash posted the tattoo on Instagram.

“It’s up and stuck…. JB, I’m Always & Forever your ‘Cora’ @jessicabettsmusic #IYKYK,” read the caption.

She also showed off her own tattoo on her thigh, and which reads “Mrs. Cora Betts.”

The couple staged a surprise wedding at their California home in August 2020, a few months after Nash finalized her divorce from Jay Tucker.

“I don’t feel like my marriage is my coming out of anywhere,” Nash said days after the wedding, “but rather a going into myself and being honest about who I love. And I’m not limiting myself on what that love is supposed to look like.”