Kanye ‘Ye’ West Claims George Floyd Died from Fentanyl – Not the Knee on His Neck! | WATCH

*Continuing to make a complete ass of himself, Kanye”Ye” West appeared on Revolt’s “Drink Champs” newest podcast and said he watched Candace Owens’ documentary she created on George Floyd. He actually went on to allege that Floyd was killed by fentanyl—saying, “They hit him with the fentanyl. If you look the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that.”

Ye then goes on to compare George Floyd to the late fashion designer Virgil Abloh. And attempts to double down on his claim that Virgil was “killed” as well. Jumping into things regarding his Anti-Semitic tweets, Ye spoke on his new project “Tremendez” and says that it’s a flip on Supreme. He says the guy who used to work for him, Tremaine Emory, is now over at Supreme so he took his project to Dov Charney, the founder of LA Apparel.

They made the “White Lives Matter” tees and when Ye posted his “Defcon” tweet, he said Charney blocked him from releasing the tees. Ye says it’s “because he’s Jewish.” He adds, “See this is my exact point that I’m making. Jewish people have owned the Black voice.” Ye says Dov asked him to visit the Holocaust museum, and in response, Ye told him to visit Planned Parenthood, because “that’s our Holocaust museum.”

Ye also says after releasing his Anti-Semitic tweet, he lost out on 4 shows at LA’s SoFi Stadium. (Scroll down below the IG embed for more.)

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Caught in Lie! Trump Supporter Pleads Guilty to Setting His House on Fire and Blaming BLM | WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked)

Wait. There’s more …

Again, it’s worth pointing out that this crap about George Floyd dying from Fentanyl is nothing but right-wing conspiracy BS that was debunked in court.

Another bizarre claim by Ye is that in Candace Owens’ documentary, viewers see that Floyd’s nickname for his then-girlfriend was “Mama,” which West believes is the person Floyd was calling for at the time of his death.

It is worth noting that during his anti-BLM and George Floyd rants, Drink Champs hosts Nore and DJ EFN didn’t appear to push back on any of Ye’s asinine and controversial comments.

Even Diddy and the folks at Revolt know they’ve got an explosive situation on their hands with this interview and all the misinformation coming out of it. With that in mind this disclaimer was added:

“All views or opinions expressed during the Podcast are solely those of the individuals expressing such view or opinion and does not reflect the views or opinions of Sean Combs, Revolt Media & TV LLC, or their respective parent and/or affiliate companies.”