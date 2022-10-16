Sunday, October 16, 2022
HomeCelebrityKanye West
Entertainment

Kanye ‘Ye’ West Claims George Floyd Died from Fentanyl – Not the Knee on His Neck! | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

Kanye Ye West (on Drink Champs) - screeenshot
Kanye Ye West (on Drink Champs) – screeenshot

*Continuing to make a complete ass of himself, Kanye”Ye” West appeared on Revolt’s “Drink Champs” newest podcast and said he watched Candace Owens’ documentary she created on George Floyd. He actually went on to allege that Floyd was killed by fentanyl—saying, “They hit him with the fentanyl. If you look the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that.”

Ye then goes on to compare George Floyd to the late fashion designer Virgil Abloh. And attempts to double down on his claim that Virgil was “killed” as well. Jumping into things regarding his Anti-Semitic tweets, Ye spoke on his new project “Tremendez” and says that it’s a flip on Supreme. He says the guy who used to work for him, Tremaine Emory, is now over at Supreme so he took his project to Dov Charney, the founder of LA Apparel.

They made the “White Lives Matter” tees and when Ye posted his “Defcon” tweet, he said Charney blocked him from releasing the tees. Ye says it’s “because he’s Jewish.” He adds, “See this is my exact point that I’m making. Jewish people have owned the Black voice.” Ye says Dov asked him to visit the Holocaust museum, and in response, Ye told him to visit Planned Parenthood, because “that’s our Holocaust museum.”

Ye also says after releasing his Anti-Semitic tweet, he lost out on 4 shows at LA’s SoFi Stadium. (Scroll down below the IG embed for more.)

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Caught in Lie! Trump Supporter Pleads Guilty to Setting His House on Fire and Blaming BLM | WATCH

Wait. There’s more …

Again, it’s worth pointing out that this crap about George Floyd dying from Fentanyl is nothing but right-wing conspiracy BS that was debunked in court.

Another bizarre claim by Ye is that in Candace Owens’ documentary, viewers see that Floyd’s nickname for his then-girlfriend was “Mama,” which West believes is the person Floyd was calling for at the time of his death.

Derek Chauvin kneeing George Floyd

DJ EFN - Kanye Ye West - Noriega (Drink Champs)
DJ EFN – Kanye Ye West – Noriega (Photo via Drink Champs)

It is worth noting that during his anti-BLM and George Floyd rants, Drink Champs hosts Nore and DJ EFN didn’t appear to push back on any of  Ye’s asinine and controversial comments.

Even Diddy and the folks at Revolt know they’ve got an explosive situation on their hands with this interview and all the misinformation coming out of it.  With that in mind this disclaimer was added:

All views or opinions expressed during the Podcast are solely those of the individuals expressing such view or opinion and does not reflect the views or opinions of Sean Combs, Revolt Media & TV LLC, or their respective parent and/or affiliate companies.”

Previous articleLegendary Actress Cicely Tyson Now Has A New York Street Named After Her | WATCH
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Social Heat

Oprah Reveals She Couldn’t Lift Her Leg Last Year – She Had Back-to-Back Knee Surgeries

Social Heat

Brittney Griner’s HORRIBLE Russian Jail Conditions Revealed

Social Heat

Not Fair! 🙁 Young Thug’s Lawyer Says it’s Unjust That Rapper ‘Rots’ in Jail

Social Heat

Ginuwine Passes Out After Criss Angel Magic Stunt Goes Left – But He’s OK | WATCH

Social Heat

Ye, Ray J and Candace Owens Hook Up for Her Premiere of ‘The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM’

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO