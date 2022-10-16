Investing in Black Men is a Big Part of Stacey Abrams’ Vision for Georgia | WATCH

*Four years ago, Stacey Abrams suffered a humiliating defeat at the ballot box. But instead of withdrawing to some lonely island to lick her wounds, the Fair Fight Action founder held her head high and pushed on, preparing for another round.

In the four years that have passed since her 2018 campaign and defeat, she has been getting ready for another round, now nigh.

Abrams is currently crisscrossing the state of Georgia, passing the same message she had in 2018: every vote counts and every voice should be heard. The former Minority Leader for the Georgia House of Representatives aims to be the first Black governor in the USA.

To realize this dream, she knows she has to speak directly to the section of the electorate that feels overlooked. That includes Black men.

“I believe in reaching constituencies where they are,” Abrams told EBONY during a recent phone interview. “And we know that Black men have long been ignored by politicians of every party, particularly Republicans.”

The Black community has always leaned left politically, becoming a sure bet for Democratic candidates, but there has been a change in recent years.

In 2020, a tiny, but growing fraction of Black voters – especially Black men – seemed to lean toward Donald Trump

In short, the Black vote in Georgia is no longer a certainty for anyone, and Adams knows it. It can go either way because the Black voters now listen to the issues at stake; party loyalty comes second.

“We know that although Black voters vote fairly strongly for Democrats, it is insufficient to not always check in and make certain we’re being responsive,” says Abrams. “My mission is to have conversations and to share how my plans will actually benefit and serve their needs.”

She plans to focus on jobs, education, healthcare, COVID recovery, and closing the equity gap between minority and non-minority businesses in state contracts. She says the last point would help to bring economic equity to the southern state and, as she points out, greatly benefit Black men.

Georgia is 33 percent African American or Black but Black-owned businesses receive just 2.2 percent of the business revenue, according to her. Only 7.7 percent of all minority businesses get these contracts when it comes to contracting.

“That means we are not only disproportionately disinvested,” Abrams cries, “but the access to the dollars is also almost impossible to achieve.”

Will she succeed this round? Only Georgia can answer the question!