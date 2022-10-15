Saturday, October 15, 2022
The Late Drakeo the Ruler’s Alleged Landlord Sues for Over $100,000 in Back Rent

By Willy Mwanza Mwanza
Drakeo The Ruler (Getty)
*Drake The Ruler died in December 2021 after being stabbed at a rap concert where he was set to perform in LA. However, his soul will not enjoy resting in peace now that a man claiming to be his former landlord has come out demanding $100,000 in back rent and damages.

According to a report by TMZ, a landlord named Oliver Omidvar has sued, stating in the court documents that he was renting Drakeo a place in Hollywood Hills in June 2021 for $14,500 per month.

It is unclear why the landlord would demand to be paid damages, yet rent payments stopped coming into his account in January 2022, a month after Drakeo’s death.

The court documents allege that the property was left in a sorry state, with damage to electronics, skylights, and windows. The landlord claims he spent thousands of dollars on fixing plumbing and drywall, and adding repainting the walls.

Drakeo The Ruler (Instagram)
But as the landlord sues for damages, Drakeo’s mother Darrylene Corniel is on the other hand suing Live Nation for the wrongful death of her son.

“They let all these people in, and you’re not supposed to have all these people backstage. And your security is supposed to be in place,” Corniel said. “The whole program should have been orchestrated a lot better than what it was. And there should have been more protection. Even if you have metal detectors, even if you pat them down, you let those people come in there. You had more people come in than you were supposed to. And you allowed them to jump my son. You didn’t protect my son.”

She added that it is such a shame how much jealousy and envy can make people stoop to such low tactics to try to destroy another individual because of fame and progress.

“When you start getting up there, people start getting intimidated. So, I believe, once his platform started going higher, people started getting upset,” she said.

