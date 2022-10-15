Kanye West Wants Jamie Foxx to Play Him In A ‘Ye Movie’

*As far as we know, there is no movie about Kanye West in the works, so we are sorry if you have assumed there is one coming up soon. The real news is that West has already nominated the right person he believes can play him better should a movie about his life be made.

West – who wants to be known as Ye, desires Jamie Foxx to play the lead role. And as you no doubt know, the “Jesus Walks” hitmaker seems to be jumping from one controversy to another these days, so this week also had its fair share of his controversies.

In one of his Instagram posts this week, Kanye, err Ye, asked his fans (he has 17.9 million of them, yes) who should play him in a “Ye Movie.”

West and Foxx have collaborated many times throughout their respective careers. They first linked up in 2003 for Foxx and Twista’s “Slow Jamz.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Eddie Murphy Agrees to $35K Child Support Payments to Ex-partner Melanie (Mel B) Brown

Another collaboration was in the 2005 track “Gold Digger.” The same year West was guest featured on Foxx’s track “Extravaganza.”

West believes Foxx is “one of the greatest geniuses” in the entertainment industry.

But the biggest story this week about Kanye West was his merchandise, not who will play him in a movie that is not even in the making.

As we reported, West heartlessly mocked Gabriella Karefa-Johnson’s style choices because she disapproved of his widely condemned merchandise which includes his highly controversial “White Lives Matter” T-shirts.

Front-row guest Jaden Smith left the show the moment he saw the designs. After this, West was condemned by several journalists, activists, and public figures who felt his behavior was inappropriate.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid was one of those who was much offended. Taking to her Instagram, she criticized West while defending Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson.

Hadid Wrote: “You wish u had a percentage of her intellect. You have no idea haha…If there’s actually a point to any of your s–t she might be the only person that could save u.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

As you can see above, via Instagram, Vogue came out with a statement to support their employee, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson.