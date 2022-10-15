It’s Ready for Ya! Beta Website for Processing Student Loan Foregiveness Applications Opens

*Applicants are now able to start the process of applying for student loan forgiveness as the federal government released a preliminary application form. According to CNN, it went live late Friday night, allowing people to submit before the website is formally unveiled later this month.

A spokesperson for the Department of Education told CNN, “Tonight, the Department of Education will begin beta testing the student debt relief website. During the beta testing period, borrowers will be able to submit applications for the Biden-Harris Administration’s student debt relief program,”

So how does this work? As the newsite notes, those who apply for debt relief in the beta period will receive a confirmation email. It was noted that applications will not be processed until the site formally launches, which is expected to be announced before the end of October.

Once processing begins, most qualifying borrowers are expected to receive debt relief within weeks, CNN reports: “Those borrowers will not need to reapply if they submit their application during the beta test, but no applications will be processed until the site officially launches later this month. This testing period will allow the Department to monitor site performance through real-world use, test the site ahead of the official application launch, refine processes, and uncover any possible bugs prior to official launch,” the spokesperson said. (Scroll down below the IG embed for the link to the site.)

Wait. There’s more …

While the application—which was originally supposed to open in early October—is not fully functional, the Department of Education is welcoming applicants to submit their applications on the beta test site, HERE.

The beta site’s application will be available “on and off” over the next few weeks, according to the Education Department. The department chose to launch its beta version early so their technical team can work to detect and remedy any issues that might come up.

