Saturday, October 15, 2022
Eboni K. Williams Slams Chris Rock for ‘Shucking and Jiving’ for White People | Video

By Ny MaGee
Eboni K. Williams / Chris Rock
Eboni K. Williams and Chris Rock / Getty

*“Real Housewives of New York” star Eboni K. Williams has slammed Chris Rock for catering to white people with his new stand-up as part of his Ego Death World Tour

Williams took to Instagram on Wednesday (Oct.12) with a short clip from the latest episode of her podcast, “Holding Court.” In it, she unpacks how she really feels about Rock after going to see him live. 

Williams said she was “a lifelong Chris Rock” fan but now… not so much, Yahoo reports

“I have been a lifelong Chris Rock comedy fan. For me, Chris Rock is done. Chris Rock was so clearly shucking and jiving,” she told her co-host, Dustin Ross. “He was so clearly curtailing his bits for white claps. It was just full-on, unapologetically anti-Black.”

“This Black ass man was sitting in this auditorium, basically what he said was ‘I’m Black but I’m not a [blank]. I left halfway. I was disappointed, I was hungry. I left there thinking, he need to be slapped one more time,” she continued, referring to the comedian being slapped by Will Smith at this year’s Academy Awards ceremony. 

“At this point, Chris Rock needs to be slapped again, she said.

Eboni added a caption to the video which noted that Rock isn’t a “competent contributing voice for the culture.”

Rock previously teased that he will perform “all new material” at his Ego Death World Tour, which is his first major comedy tour in at least five years.

“Lauded by peers and critics alike, Chris Rock is one of our generation’s strongest comedic voices,” reads an announcement about the tour from Live Nation, via Ticket News.  “With a career spanning more than three decades, Rock has enjoyed ongoing success in both film and television as a comedian, actor, writer, producer and director.”

Below are the remaining dates on Chris Rock’s Ego Death World Tour:

Tue Oct 18 – Seattle, WA | Paramount Theatre

Fri Oct 21 – Vancouver, BC | UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Thu Oct 27 – Washington, DC | DAR Constitution Hall

Thu Nov 17 – Los Angeles, CA | Dolby Theatre

