Saturday, October 15, 2022
HomeHealth
Basketball

Dikembe Mutombo News – NBA Legend is Undergoing Brain Tumor Treatment | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

*(CNN) — NBA legend and basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is receiving treatment for a brain tumor in Atlanta, the league announced Saturday.

The 56-year-old former shot-blocking superstar is “in great spirits,” a statement from the NBA on behalf of his family reads.

“He is receiving the best care possible from a collaborative team of specialists in Atlanta and is in great spirits as he begins treatment,” the statement reads. “Dikembe and his family ask for privacy during this time so they can focus on his care. They are grateful for your prayers and good wishes.”

NBA commissioner Adam Silver added: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Dikembe, one of the world’s great humanitarians.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: It’s Ready for Ya! Beta Website for Processing Student Loan Foregiveness Applications Opens

Dikembe Mutombo (Quinn Harris-Getty Images)
NBA legend and basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo, seen here in February 2020, is receiving treatment for a brain tumor in Atlanta, the league announced – (Quinn Harris-Getty Images)

Born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the 7-foot 2-inch Mutombo came to Washington’s Georgetown University initially on an academic scholarship in 1987 — and rose to fame when he joined the basketball team in his second year.

Selected fourth in the 1991 NBA draft by the Denver Nuggets, Mutombo went on to become a four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year and an eight-time All-Star. He played 18 seasons for Denver, the Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Nets, New York Knicks and Houston Rockets.

He retired second on the league’s career blocked shots list and was enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015.

Off the court he is known for his humanitarian work. In 1997, two years before retiring from the NBA, Mutombo established the Dikembe Mutombo Foundation with a mission to improve education and quality of life in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Previous articleWhoopi Goldberg Corrects A Reviewer – Says She DIDN’T Wear A Fat Suit for ‘Till’ | WATCH
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO