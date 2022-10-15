Saturday, October 15, 2022
Chlöe Bailey is in Disharmony with Her Parents But is So Thankful for Having ‘Godmother Shermay’

By Willy Mwanza Mwanza
Chloe Bailey - Getty
*Chlöe Bailey is not in a good relationship with her parents, but she has a special person filling the vacuum and keeping her support system solid.

During a Twitter Spaces stream with fans, she opened up about her relationship with her godmother and how it brings her ease.

“You all don’t know [my godmother Shermay] has been like my number-one rock and my support system when I’ve been like destructing inside. So, please, don’t talk about my sister, don’t talk about my Godmom, don’t talk about family. I will come for you,” said the 24-year-old pop singer.

“And, you know, I don’t have the closest relationship with my parents. Maybe one day down the line I’ll share why. But, it’s nice that I have a solid support system.”

Miss Bailey added: “I could not do this thing called life without you [Shermay]. You believe in me when I don’t believe in myself. You lift me up no matter how strong or weak I may feel. Thank you for being the light in my life, and I am so grateful and honored to know you and love you.”

She also revealed that she suffers from anxiety.

“To all the people saying stuff about me holding my Godmom’s hand, guys, I suffer from anxiety,” she said. “Like, you all don’t know how bad. It’s really bad!”

“I have really, really bad anxiety. Any time [Halle] and I are together, what am I doing? I’m holding her hand,” the singer continued. “Any time I’m out with anybody — whether it’s girlfriends or something — I’m holding their hands. My Godmom is like… she is my safe haven and my safe space. And she has to stop wearing rings sometimes because I’m squeezing her hand so hard.”

