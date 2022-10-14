Friday, October 14, 2022
Silk Sonic Withdraw Album From Grammys Consideration

By Ny MaGee
Silk Sonic (Anderson (dot)Paak & Bruno Mars) at 2021 AMAs - Twitter
Silk Sonic at 2021 AMAs – Getty

*After winning 15 Grammy Awards, Bruno Mars announced that Silk Sonic — the retro R&B duo consisting of himself and Anderson.Paak — have withdrawn their album “An Evening With Silk Sonic” from consideration for the 2023 Grammys.

“We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly and most importantly, sexually, bow out of submitting our album this year,” Mars told Rolling Stone.

“We hope we can celebrate with everyone on a great year of music and partake in the party. Thank you for letting Silk Sonic thrive,” he added. 

Silk Sonic scored four Grammys earlier this year for their debut single”Leave the Door Open” in the categories of Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song. 

“We’d be crazy to ask for anything more,” Mars said.

“Andy and I, and everyone that worked on this project, won the moment the world responded to ‘Leave the Door Open.’ Everything else was just icing on the cake. We thank the Grammys for allowing us to perform on their platform — not once but twice — and awarding us at last year’s ceremony,” he continued. 

As reported by Variety, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. issued the following statement after Mars’ announcement, “Silk Sonic has been such a fun highlight of our last couple of shows and they deservedly had an amazing night at the 64th Grammys earlier this year. We appreciate their decision not to submit this year but look forward to celebrating an amazing year in music together.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

