Shaun King Defends T.I. Against Charleston White’s Criticism | Video

By Ny MaGee
Shaun King defends and T.I.
Shaun King and T.I.

*Shaun King is defending T.I. and his son King Harris after controversial social media star Charleston White took aim at the rapper and his family. 

Harris has been making headlines as of late over his wild public antics. The teen went viral after getting into an altercation at a Waffle House. He also posted a video in which he clapped back at social media users who mock him for acting like he’s “thug life” when he’s really a spoiled rich kid. As reported by Hot New Hip Hop, the criticism was intensified after he was arrested alongside Boosie Badazz’s son. 

Charleston has been among the most vocal of critics, allegedly sparking a war of words with T.I. Apparently Tip feels alone in this battle to defend his family so he recently questioned why more of his famous friends are not supporting him. 

“This the second time that I’ve seen my family attacked, and I’ve seen social media weaponized and used against us by the enemy. Both times, I watched the community have absolutely nothing to say on our behalf,” he said in a video (see below). “I watched people who we have donated our time, effort, energy, resources, and attention to look on as me and my family get attacked.”

READ MORE: T.I.'s Son King Harris Finally Speaks About His Recent Arrest | WATCH

 

Shaun King caught wind of his message and showed some love for the rapper. 

“I need to speak on this, because it’s the right thing to do and because Tip has been a friend to me in hard times. For years,” wrote King in an Instagram post. “Some cowardly man called himself making public death threats against TI’s teenage son, King. He started targeting King and somebody else’s son for clout.”

“Leave people’s kids alone. You’ve crossed a damn red line when you start attacking people’s kids. Period. You run the risk now of causing some serious trouble for yourself and for others. It’s a line you don’t cross, a code.”

Meanwhile, in the clip below, check out what King had to say about Charleston White. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

