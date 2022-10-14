Friday, October 14, 2022
Not Fair! 🙁 Young Thug’s Lawyer Says it’s Unjust That Rapper ‘Rots’ in Jail

By Fisher Jack
Young Thug mugshot
*Young Thug currently awaits trial for RICO charges. Thug’s lawyer, Brian Steele, issued a statement informing the public that the rapper is not doing well behind bars

“It is unjust that [Young Thug] rots in the County Jail and has not yet been provided complete discovery by the prosecution and is being required to wait on the appointment of counsel for co-indictees,” Steele said. “This Honorable Court must intervene to prevent this injustice.”

Brian’s statement follows the third denial of bail for Thug’s friend and label mate #Gunna. Thug’s trial was supposed to start in January, but prosecutors urged the court to move it until March.

“It is unconscionable that the District Attorney’s Office did not provide the Court system with notice that there would be a great need for appointed counsel on an upcoming case well in advance of the return of the indictment.”

Attorney Steele’s outrage comes on the heels of Thug’s YSL protege, Gunna, being denied bail on Thursday (October 13). During the proceedings, the prosecution stated potential witness intimidation as a reason to deny the rapper bond.

“One of the other co-defendants asked that the defendant Kitchens be made aware that he would be willing to wack somebody for him,” the prosecution said, according to HotNewHipHop.

Young Thug - Getty
As we reported back in August, Young Thug was denied bond for a third time during a heated hearing in which Steele suggested the Grammy-winning rapper is the subject of a law enforcement vendetta dating back to a 2015 drive-by shooting of Lil Wayne’s tour bus.

Young Thug and Gunna are two of dozens indicted in the Fulton County RICO case involving ties to Young Slime Life. Thug’s trial is set for March 2023.

