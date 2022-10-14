Friday, October 14, 2022
New Line Drops Trailer for ‘House Party’ Remake | Watch

By Ny MaGee
House Party poster
artwork courtesy of Manasseh Johnson Sr.

*The official trailer has dropped for New Line’s “House Party” remake, produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter of The SpringHill Company.

Directed by Calmatic, the film was written by Jamal Olori and Stephen Glover (“Atlanta”). The cast includes Tosin Cole, Jacob Latimore, Karen Obilom, D.C. Young Fly, Scott Mescudi. Executive producers include Reginald Hudlin, Warrington Hudlin, Spencer Beighley and Jamal Henderson, per press release.

The trailer features an all-new original song “2 Step” from Def Jam’s 2 Chainz, from the film’s Original Motion Picture Soundtrack.

Check out the trailer below.

READ MORE: Bill Bellamy Set for ‘House Party’ – 1990 Cult Classic Being Re-imagined for HBO Max

The original “House Party” focused on two best friends and their efforts to throw the party of the year and their hijinks involving bullies, parents, girls and police. Hudlin wrote and directed the 1990 film which stars Christopher “Kid” Reid and Christopher “Play” Martin of the hip-hop duo Kid ‘n Play.

Below is the official synopsis for the updated version:

Your VIP ticket to New Line’s remix of the fan-favorite ‘90s classic. Aspiring club promoters and best buds Damon (Tosin Cole) and Kevin (Jacob Latimore) are barely keeping things together. Out of money, down on their luck and about to lose the roofs over their heads—and freshly fired from their low-lift jobs as house cleaners—the pair needs a huge windfall to make their problems go away.

In a ‘what the hell?’ move, they decide to host the party of the year at an exclusive mansion, the site of their last cleaning job, which just happens to belong to none other than LeBron James. No permission? No problem. What could go wrong? How about a time traveling DJ, undependable security, a runaway guest list, one borrowed Lamborghini, angry rival promoters, a stolen championship ring, escalating property damage, an angry koala..? But also, one outrageous ride stacked with double-take cameos and timeless throwback tracks, R-rated comedy and two friends worth cheering for… you have to see to believe. After all, a night like this doesn’t come around more than once.

Distributed by New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures, “House Party” is set to arrive in theaters on January 13th, 2023.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

