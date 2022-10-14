Friday, October 14, 2022
Kanye West Responds to JP Morgan Chase After Banks Closes His Accounts

By Ny MaGee
Kanye West responds to bank

*Kanye West has responded to JPMorgan Chase after the bank closed his accounts following his recent antisemitic comments. 

Candace Owens made the announcement in a statement shared on social media, Complex reports.  

“Earlier today I learned that Kanye West was officially kicked out of JP Morgan Chase bank,” Owens tweeted alongside an alleged letter from the bank. “I was told there was no official reason given, but they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank.”

According to Page Six, Ye appeared to confirm that the JPMorgan Chase letter is legit.

“Hey, if you call somebody out for bad business, that means you’re being antisemitic,” Ye said. “I feel happy to have crossed the line of that idea so we can speak openly about things like getting canceled by a bank.” He later called himself “the richest Black man in American history.” He cut himself off, as seen in the clip below, and said he would discuss the matter further “at a different time.”

READ MORE: Candace Owens Denies Working as Kanye’s New Advisor

JP Morgan Chase had reportedly been planning for weeks to close Kanye’s accounts. ABC News reports that the bank is giving him 60 days from the date of the letter to take his billions elsewhere. 

“JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A (the “Bank”) has decided to end its banking relationship with Yeezy, LLC and its affiliated entities (collectively, the “Company”). To provide the Company with sufficient time to transition to another financial institution, we will continue to maintain the accounts (attached as Exhibit A) including all related products and services, until November 21, 2022,” the Bank’s statement read, as reported by Yahoo.

The statement comes after a now-deleted Twitter message from West said he was going to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” he wrote, per the outlet. “The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

When TMZ caught up with Kanye on Thursday, he was asked if he “wish[es] harm on Jewish people”.

“No,” Ye responded. “No way. But I do feel that being in Hollywood, especially with Black entertainers, have had a lot of bad experiences. And people use that antisemite idea to cover up bad business.”

