Girlfriend of PnB Rock Breaks Her Silence: ‘I Am 100% Not Ok’

*PnB Rock’s girlfriend is breaking her silence for the first time since he was gunned down last month at a popular LA eatery.

We reported previously that Rock was shot multiple times at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles located at Main and W. Manchester Avenue in South L.A. on Sept. 12. The Philadelphia rapper, whose real name is Rakim Hasheem Allen, was killed while dining with his girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang. TMZ video shows him receiving aid while lying in a pool of blood after the shooting.

Sibounheuang, who shares a 2-year-old with the late artist, had to shut down her social media accounts after the shooting because fanatics blamed her for the killing. Prior to the incident, she posted on her Instagram that she and Rock were dining at Roscoe’s in Inglewood.

After the suspects were apprehended, it was revealed that they were already in the parking lot of Roscoe’s when PnB Rock arrived and not lured to the location by Stephanie’s Instagram post.

Sibounheuang took to social media recently to speak about processing her grief. She also revealed that Rock spent his last moments shielding her from the gunfire.

“I am 100% not ok,” she captioned a collage of video footage of them together. “If I wasn’t spiritual I could kill my self (but then I’ll go to hell and my man not there).”

She continued, “My man saved my life, Throwing me under that table. I’m not supposed to be here but bc of him. I am. No one would be able to handle this.”

“TBH, I can’t even handle this. To witness what I saw and to keep seeing it in my head, to being forced out the restaurant, to not be able to go in the ambulance or the hospital, Car keys, purse and my phone taken from me, forced in the back of a police car, locked in an interrogation room all night, while all this is going on and to be the last person in this world to know my man didn’t make it after having the faith and confidence that he was,” Sibounheuang continued.

“I felt this time in my relationship everything was finally perfect for our family. My man had gave his self to GOD. Did a complete 360. He was loyal. He was patient. He was teachable and a teacher. I was finally letting the past go, and letting him show up as his changed self,” she added.

“My last day with u. I told you ‘I know you my husband. I know you my soulmate’ Even it was for a little bit. At least we got to experience what having a soul mate is… and for that…I am grateful. You told me u hate it took so long, u wish you would’ve changed way sooner,” Sibounheuang wrote.

“Pain is real. No matter how rich u are, how famous u are, how spiritual u are. Some pain is inevitable,” she concluded.

