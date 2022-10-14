DON’T MATTA! Faith Evans’ Divorce From Stevie J Back on Despite His Public Apology

*It looks like Faith Evans doesn’t give a damn about Stevie J’s public apology because she is still moving forward with her divorce.

According to Radar Online, Faith has turned over her financial records to Stevie including a list of her assets and debts.

This a major move that will help finalize the divorce. If you can recall, on Mother’s Day, Stevie posted an apology to Faith.

He said, “I’ve hurt you, disrespected you and humiliated you in front of the world. “From this day forward, I promise to listen to your feelings and be more delicate with your heart,” he continued. “I also promise to build you up even more & to communicate daily with you, respect you and love on you until you’re as happy as you were when we got married.” (Get more below the IG embed)

For whatever reason, the couple did not sign a prenuptial agreement before getting married in a Las Vegas hotel room back in 2018.

You probably won’t be surprised to learn that the couple’s relationship has been rocky since the start and has shocked their closest friends.

In his petition, Stevie asked the court to award him monthly spousal support. He listed the date of marriage as July 17, 2018, and the date of separation as of October 19, 2021.

Here’s more via RadarOnline:

In response, Faith demanded Stevie’s request for spousal support be denied. She also requested, “all property acquired prior to marriage, by gift, inheritance, or devise, and after the date of separation” to be awarded to her.

Faith listed the date of separation as May 29, 2020, which was around the same time she was arrested for domestic violence after cops showed up at the couple’s home for a disturbance. No charges were ever filed because Stevie refused to cooperate.

The case is ongoing.