Friday, October 14, 2022
HomeRelationshipsDivorce
Divorce

DON’T MATTA! Faith Evans’ Divorce From Stevie J Back on Despite His Public Apology

By Fisher Jack
0

Stevie J & Faith Evans split - TMZ
Stevie J & Faith Evans – TMZ

*It looks like Faith Evans doesn’t give a damn about Stevie J’s public apology because she is still moving forward with her divorce.

According to Radar Online, Faith has turned over her financial records to Stevie including a list of her assets and debts.

This a major move that will help finalize the divorce. If you can recall, on Mother’s Day, Stevie posted an apology to Faith.

He said, “I’ve hurt you, disrespected you and humiliated you in front of the world. “From this day forward, I promise to listen to your feelings and be more delicate with your heart,” he continued. “I also promise to build you up even more & to communicate daily with you, respect you and love on you until you’re as happy as you were when we got married.” (Get more below the IG embed)

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Family of Daniel Prude Reach $12 Million Settlement with Rochester Over 2020 Death

For whatever reason, the couple did not sign a prenuptial agreement before getting married in a Las Vegas hotel room back in 2018.

You probably won’t be surprised to learn that the couple’s relationship has been rocky since the start and has shocked their closest friends.

In his petition, Stevie asked the court to award him monthly spousal support. He listed the date of marriage as July 17, 2018, and the date of separation as of October 19, 2021.

Faith Evans and Stevie J
Faith Evans and Stevie J

Here’s more via RadarOnline:

In response, Faith demanded Stevie’s request for spousal support be denied. She also requested, “all property acquired prior to marriage, by gift, inheritance, or devise, and after the date of separation” to be awarded to her.

Faith listed the date of separation as May 29, 2020, which was around the same time she was arrested for domestic violence after cops showed up at the couple’s home for a disturbance. No charges were ever filed because Stevie refused to cooperate.

The case is ongoing.

Previous articleSilk Sonic Withdraw Album From Grammys Consideration
Next article‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Exclusive Clip: ‘I Don’t Talk to the Police’ | Watch
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Social Heat

Ginuwine Passes Out After Criss Angel Magic Stunt Goes Left – But He’s OK | WATCH

Social Heat

Ye, Ray J and Candace Owens Hook Up for Her Premiere of ‘The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM’

Social Heat

Whaaaat?! Even Jamie Foxx was Denied Entry into Cardi B’s B-day Party

Social Heat

LeBron James’ HBO Show ‘The Shop’ Cancels Episode Featuring Ye – He Brought Hate Speech

Social Heat

Lawd! RHOP’s Ashley Darby Admits to ‘Coochie Cravings’ for Husband Despite Split and Being Tired of 3-somes | WATCH

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO