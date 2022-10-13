Thursday, October 13, 2022
Netflix Drops Trailer for Sci-Fi Comedy ‘They Cloned Tyrone’ Starring Jamie Foxx | Watch

By Ny MaGee
*Netflix recently released the trailer for the new sci-fi comedy “They Cloned Tyrone” — check it out via the YouTube clip above. 

“They Cloned Tyrone” stars Jamie Foxx, Teyonah Parris and John Boyega and follows the three as they get caught up in a mysterious government conspiracy. The current release date is December 30, 2022, but the trailer says the film is coming soon, so the title might be pushed back to 2023.

One YouTube commenter said of the trailer, “I love seeing a trailer to something that makes me go “what the hell even IS this?”. This movie looks slick and funny and sharp and weird, and I’m all for it.”

Per THR, ”They Cloned Tyrone” is directed by Juel Taylor and co-written by Taylor and Tony Rettenmaier. Foxx serves as producer on the film along with Taylor, Rettenmaier, Charles D. King, Stephen “Dr” Love, Kim Roth and Datari Turner with Poppy Hanks, Jack L. Murray, Dana Sano and Mark R. Wright serving as executive producers. 

READ MORE: Whaaaat?! Even Jamie Foxx was Denied Entry into Cardi B’s B-day Party

 

Meanwhile, in related news, Teyonah and her husband James are expecting their first baby together, PEOPLE reports

“I was definitely surprised and a bit shocked,” said the actress about finding out she was preggers via a Clearblue Digital Pregnancy Test. “But I was only surprised because we’ve been trying for a while and had not had any success,” she explained. “I used the Clearblue Pregnancy Test, so the fact that it clearly stated ‘pregnant,’ there was no confusion this go round. So that was exciting.”

Parris and her husband are waiting until the baby’s birth to find out the sex.

“My husband and I came to that decision because we feel like it’s one of the greatest gifts and surprises that God can give us,” she said. “I think it’s also helped to not have preconceived notions of our child and try not to dictate who this baby is before we even meet the baby. And so that’s been really helpful.”

 

A post shared by Teyonah Parris (@teyonahparris)

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

