Thursday, October 13, 2022
Michael Blackson Indicates He is Not Interested in Beef with Katt Williams | WATCH

By Willy Mwanza Mwanza
Michael Blackson - Katt Williams (Instagram)
*Michael Blackson has made it clear that he is not up to having beef with Katt Williams.

Taking to Twitter last month, Blackson said he only realized there was beef going on after they taped an episode of “Wild N’ Out” together.

“Life is too short to be beefing especially with people you love,” wrote Blackson, taking a high moral ground over the matter. “I love every comedian like a brother, sometimes we say things about each other and it comes out the wrong way but we don’t mean no harm. Katt Williams is still mad about something I said on Drink Champs last summer.”

He added, “I thought I made a compliment, but most of my compliments come with a little roast because that’s what I do. Katt took it as an insult and I had no idea he was still mad till we met on the taping of “Wild N’ Out” yesterday. None of the cast including Nick had no idea we were beefing.”

Blackson clarified that he realized Katt was unhappy with him when he began joking about Blackson’s career during the show. Blackson said he wanted to straighten out things.

He wrote, “Since you only 4 ft 9-inch tall imma be the bigger person and try to squash this, we’ve known each other over 25 yrs. We go back from the Friday movies, then Repos to Meet the blacks not counting the few tours we’ve done together.”

Finally, Blackson finished by taking responsibility for his comment that turned Katt the wrong way. He wrote, “After watching what I said on that interview Katt had every right to be mad at me, it came out my mouth the wrong way. I’ve never heard or see him smoke crack what I meant to say was I don’t care if ya think he smokes crack he’s the most lovable comedian of our era.”

Willy Mwanza Mwanza

