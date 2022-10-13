Thursday, October 13, 2022
Ginuwine Passes Out After Criss Angel Magic Stunt Goes Left – But He’s OK | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Ginuwine - Criss Angel / Getty
*Neighbors, if you’ve been to Las Vegas, NV, you know Criss Angel is one of the most popular magic shows on the strip. According to the Daily Mail, R&B superstar, Ginuwine passed out earlier this week during rehearsals, attempting to hold his breath while being submerged in water for Criss Angel’s Magic Show. The singer signaled for help.

In the video, you can see the staff quickly pulling the singer out of the water and saying, “Are you OK?” Allegedly, paramedics arrived on the scene and transported the singer to a local hospital where he fully recovered.

A source made the following statement to the Daily Mail, “In the show, he was trying to overcome his fear of being underwater as he couldn’t hold his breath for longer than 15 seconds before trying the stunt out.”

“Although he failed in rehearsals, he still went ahead with the stunt on the show and everyone was in tears.”

Wait. There’s more …

OK folks, no need to worry because Ginuwine is OK.

“Ginuwine is okay and he made a full recovery,” a rep for the entertainer told Page Six. “He was conquering a fear. Fortunately, everything is okay as he was working with Criss Angel, who’s the best in the business.” Heck, Ginuwine also posted the video below to assure his fans he’s OK.

Meanwhile, Criss Angel posted a teaser for “Magic With the Stars” on his Instagram Tuesday, and Ginuwine commented: “My folks 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌.” It’s unclear if he commented before or after the accident.

“Magic With the Stars,” which is expected to premiere on Oct. 22, features celebrities training with Angel, 54, in Las Vegas to create magic performances. Angel will join Loni Love and magician Lance Burton as judges on the new show.

Fisher Jack

