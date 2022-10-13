Civil Rights Lawyer Ben Crump: ‘The Federal Government Broke its Promise to Black Farmers’ | LISTEN

*Civil Rights attorney Benjamin Crump joined SiriusXM Urban View host Joe Madison and spoke about a new class action lawsuit against the federal government to support John Boyd of the National Black Farmers Association and all the socially disadvantaged farmers who didn’t receive the billions of dollars they were promised.

“This is just a travesty of justice. The federal government promised in the American Rescue Plant Act when they gave bailouts to everybody during the pandemic, that they would give the black farmers $5 billion. And they told the black farmers that we want you to maintain or expand your operations so you can help strengthen the American food supply during the Covid19 pandemic. And the black farmers naively trusted and relied on the federal government’s promise. And then just like they did 150 years ago, the federal government broke its promise to black farmers, like they broke their promise to black soldiers who were promised 40 acres and a mule after they fought for the Union Army and helped preserve the United States of America. And so we refuse to let them be able to get away with this without fighting them in court and without having this class action lawsuit to make them not have these farmers face foreclosure. Joe Madison, these farmers are literally losing their farms to the United States Department of Agriculture. I mean, the same people who just made them this promise are now have their subsidiary financial institutions foreclosing on the black farmers, and the height of hypocrisy, Joe. The height of hypocrisy,” Crump told Madison.

Source: SiriusXM’s Joe Madison The Black Eagle on SiriusXM Urban View channel 126.

Benjamin Crump: “The Federal Government Broke Its Promise To Black Farmers” or listen BELOW

