Family of Breonna Taylor Discuss Police Shooting on ‘Red Table Talk’ | Video

*The family of Breonna Taylor sat down for their first on-camera interview together as part of the Facebook Watch Original Series “Red Table Talk,” with hosts Jada Pinkett-Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker, her mother, and her sister discuss the police killing of Taylor in 2020 and how the family has been coping since.

“When did you find out that Breonna had passed?” Banfield-Norris asked Breonna’s mother Tamika Palmer.

Palmer responded, “It wasn’t until about 11:30 am, and mind you, we had been out there since 1 am. A detective comes back over and says, ‘it won’t be much longer’ that we’ll be able to get in there, so by this time, I’m pissed. I’m screaming, and I’m like, ‘Why won’t you tell me where Breonna is? I need to know where Breonna is.’”

Palmer said when the officer told her, “Well, ma’am, she’s still in the apartment,” — she knew what he really meant.

“I knew what that meant,” she added. “I knew what it meant. He never said it, but I knew.”

“They never even attempted to help her,” Palmer shared.

Taylor’s boyfriend was with her on the night of the fatal shooting. Walker fired one shot at what he assumed were intruders trying to break into the apartment. It turned out to be plain-clothes officers with the Louisville Police Department, one of whom was struck in the leg by Walker.

Police fired more than 30 times into the apartment, killing Taylor.

Walker was arrested and charged with the attempted murder of a police officer but the charges were later dropped.

”I think the only reason I was arrested that night was for being Black,” Walker said in the episode.

”There are still people that say she got what she deserved,” Palmer told Pinkett Smith.

