‘Black Adam’ Stars Pierce Brosnan and Aldis Hodge on Dr. Fate and Hawkman’s Mindset | EUR Video Exclusive

*“Black Adam” is the newest Warner Bros. film from DC Comics starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The film tells the story of “Teth-Adam,” the anti-hero born into slavery in Ancient Egypt. He uses the power bestowed on him by the Gods for brutal revenge. Banished for his crimes, when freed from his tomb, it puts him on a course that leads him to a team of superheroes known as the Justice Society.

Hawkman (Aldis Hodge “City on a Hill,” “One Night in Miami,”) Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan the James Bond and “Mamma Mia!,”) Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”) and Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell (“Voyagers,” “Trinkets,”)- have all come together to help take down Black Adam.

Dr. Fate and Hawkman are senior members of the Justice Society and have a close bond. EUR talked exclusively with Hodge and Bronson about their characters’ special relationship and what headspace they are in going into this mission.

Brosnan shared that Dr. Fate is a man who has the burden and blessing of foreseeing the future—using teleportation to communicate with death, mortality, life, and friendship.

On Dr. Fate’s relationship with Carter Hall (Hawkman,) he says the characters are “dear friends, brothers for many, many moons and eons.” He explained that Dr. Fate is often like an actor because of his “secret and knowledge of what is about to happen and take place.”

Brosnan further explained that Fate is responsible for protecting himself, his friends, and the young ones, Cyclone and Atom Crusher. Hodge said Hawkman’s approach is more that of a leadership role. A warrior in battle.

“Hawkman sees Black Adam as a global threat. So he’s confident, but he’s also strategically cautious because he knows exactly his capabilities. The degree of destruction could mean mass casualties. So he’s going in full force trying to figure out how best to manage things as a leader with the least amount of casualty. But again, he’s confident but cautiously strategic,” he said.

“Black Adam” arrives in theatres on October 21.

*Jill Munroe is a Los Angeles-bred entertainment journalist, producer, and host. You can follow her on all social media @StilettoJill