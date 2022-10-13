Thursday, October 13, 2022
All the Fun Facts Behind ‘Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough’: EUR Video Throwback | WATCH

Written & Composed by Michael Jackson
Produced by Quincy Jones for Quincy Jones Productions
Co-Produced by Michael Jackson for MJJ Productions, Inc.
From the album Off the Wall, released August 10, 1979
Released as a single July 10, 1979

*Where do we begin with the timeless groove that is Michael Jackson’s “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough?” This first single from 1979’s “Off the Wall” album was his first solo effort in which he had creative control. It won him his first solo Grammy and American Music Award. And on this day in 1979, it reached No. 1 on the U.S. singles chart.

In addition to the accolades showered upon the tune, its journey to fruition has a fascinating backstory, beginning on the film set of “The Wiz” in 1978. MJ, who played the scarecrow and was still with The Jacksons at the time, worked with Quincy Jones on the soundtrack, and asked the maestro if he knew of any producers who could work on his upcoming solo album. Jones said, “What about me?”

The rest was history. Jones famously produced “Off the Wall,” and it was Jones who encouraged Jackson to start writing his own songs. “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough” became the first chart-topper that MJ wrote himself. (“Ben,” his first No. 1 in 1972, was written by Don Black and Walter Scharf for the film of the same name.)

Ben – Michael Jackson

It looks like we will never know if Jackson was referencing the creed “May the force be with you,” from 1977’s “Star Wars,” when penning the hook: “Keep on, with the force, don’t stop. Don’t stop ’til you get enough.”

Every time “May the force be with you” was uttered in “Star Wars” films

Also, did you know that Michael’s siblings Janet and Randy Jackson appeared on the original demo of “Don’t Stop Till You Get Enough?” The recording engineer on the record, Bruce Swedien, said that Randy and Janet tapped soda bottles with drumsticks to form some of the percussion at the beginning of the song, which he recorded using old ribbon microphones.

What the hell are ribbon microphones?

In an interview with Ryan Seacrest, Janet Jackson said that Michael “had all these ideas and he needed someone to help him out. We were just kids, we were just babies, and so we’re up there playing all kinds of percussion to help him create that to give to Quincy so they could put the real thing down.”

Below, Randy and Janet’s soda bottle percussion on the “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough” demo:

“Don’t Stop” was also the first song that featured Michael making the screams, squeals and staccato yelps that would become his signature.

Meanwhile…the groundbreaking video.

Yes groundbreaking. This was advanced for 1979. The video’s director, Nick Saxton, was a production assistant on George Lucas‘ pre-“Star Wars” film “THX-1138.” He was brought in to achieve the effect of Michael chroma keyed over a kaleidoscope of abstract geometric shapes. The video’s image of three tuxedoed Michael Jacksons dancing side by side was considered innovative at the time. This was Michael’s first experience creating a music video.

Jackson won his first solo Grammy for this song, taking home the statue for Best R&B Vocal Performance, Male. He also won for Favorite Soul/R&B Single at the American Music Awards. Watch below:

