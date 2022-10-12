Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Yara Shahidi Debuts New Facebook Watch Series | Watch Video Exclusive

By Ny MaGee
Facebook Watch series

*We have an exclusive clip from the new Facebook Watch original series “Yara Shahidi’s Day Off,” hosted by actress Yara Shahidi.

Per press release, “Yara Shahidi’s Day Off” is a fun adventure-filled day that gives a glimpse into the little-known lives of her celebrity peers. In each episode, from culture to cuisine, hobbies, and talents, Yara actively takes part in a wide variety of experiences curated by her peers that reflect their authentic interests outside of their fame. 

They will also sit down for an organic conversation that will reveal the unexpected beyond their celebrity personas not often shared publicly. Yara wants to know “What is the one question that no one ever asks, that you wish they would?” and they’ll answer in some of the most hilarious, heartwarming, and down-to-earth moments rarely seen before.

The premiere episode debuts Thursday (Oct. 13) in which Yara is joined by the world’s #1 trending Tik Tok creator, Khaby Lame, for his very first American sit-down interview. Additional episodes will feature Liza Koshy, Chloe Kim, Swae Lee, Elsa Majimbo, Amanda Seales, Alton Mason, and Nas. Watch the exclusive preview below.

Yara and her mother Keri Shahidi serve as executive producers on the new series along with Jesse Collins Entertainment.

“Much of our world and work as a family has been inspired by the intimate conversation we’ve had with the incredible people we’re surrounded by,” said Shahidi in a statement.” For years, we at 7th Sun have wanted to open the door wide open and share with my peers how moving it is to hear some of my favorite folks talk about THEIR favorite things. We are excited to join forces with Jesse Collins Entertainment, Tiffany Mills, and Meta to share these meaningful moments with my peers!”

Keri Salter-Shahidi, Principal and Co-founder, 7th Sun Productions stated: “It’s been energizing to progress an idea created around our dinner table, into a show that gives space for people to share more about themselves. Our focus is to celebrate and amplify voices of others – and producing this show alongside Meta, Jesse Collins Entertainment and our incredible show runner, Tiffany Mills, is a collaborative mission to blossom authenticity and connect with our community like never before.”

Jesse Collins added: “As long-time supporters and fans of Yara Shahidi, we are elated to join forces with the 7th Sun team and Meta to bring Yara’s vision to fruition. She is an incredible talent and we are so excited for the world to see what she will bring to the talk show landscape.”

“Yara Shahidi’s Day Off” features eight episodes that will debut weekly on Thursdays at 9amPT/12pmET on Facebook Watch, Yara’s Facebook page, and her Instagram page. Watch the trailer below.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

