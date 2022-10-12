‘Rosaline’ Stars Kaitlyn Dever & Sean Teale Take on New Twist of Shakespeare Classic | EUR Exclusive

*We all have that one ex that couldn’t accept that the relationship was over. The new Hulu film “Rosaline” gives viewers a fresh comedic twist on this very topic via Shakespeare’s classic love story of doomed lovers “Romeo & Juliet.” In this updated version, the story’s POV is from Romeo’s recent girlfriend, who also happens to be Juliet’s cousin Rosaline.

The film stars Kaitlyn Dever (“Book Smart,” “Dope Sick”) as the crafty Rosaline. Kyle Allen as Romeo Isabela Merced as Juliet and Sean Teale as Dario. He’s the guy Rosaline’s father is trying to convince her to marry.

EUR spoke exclusively with Dever and Teale about the film and what it is about Rosaline’s stubborn character that keeps Dario interested.

Dever says she read the script years ago and knew it was special. She instantly fell in love with the sarcasm of the character.

“it was a project that I always thought about. And I always wondered what would happen with it. And then, it came back to me and into my life when I just wanted to do another comedy,” Dever said. “And this was an exceptional comedy and a fun new twist on a story that people are already familiar with. I just loved playing this role. I got to have so much fun with it. And the sarcasm and the comedy in the movie is just exciting.”

Teale shared what it is about Rosaline that has Dario pursuing her. He revealed that the character is brilliant, capable, and funny. He also unpacked what makes Dario different.

“Dario is a lot more progressive than anyone realizes, especially if you think of the time. We meet under the most archaic circumstances, like a dowry. Your father is putting you off for farm animals in some way. It’s ridiculous. By the way, why does he have to give me stuff while giving me his daughter? It’s a very weird thing already,” he explained. “And he’s not a fan of that from the get-go. He’s not particularly capable of dealing with that, but that’s exactly why Rosaline attracts him. It’s what attracts me to people is all of those traits that she has. So I think it’s blindingly obvious why he would fall flat. What’s great is that she’s also incredibly abrasive, and he doesn’t need that. So it’s like, I’m going give it back, but he makes the best out of some bad situations. It’s how he is; he really enjoys that abrasive nature.”

“Rosaline” premieres on Hulu on Oct. 14. Check out my full interview with the stars via the clip below.

*Jill Munroe is a Los Angeles-bred entertainment journalist, producer, and host. You can follow her on all social media @StilettoJill