Wednesday, October 12, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Social Heat

LeBron James’ HBO Show ‘The Shop’ Cancels Episode Featuring Ye – He Brought Hate Speech

By Fisher Jack
0

Kanye West (Ballencia) - Getty
Kanye West – Getty

*HBO’s hit show The Shop which is executive produced by Maverick Carter and Lebron James says they shot an episode with Kanye West yesterday but they have decided not to put the episode out.

Maverick Carter, the SpringHill Company CEO, issued a statement to Andscape claiming Ye used their platform to reiterate more hate speeches.

“Yesterday we taped an episode of The Shop with Kanye West. Kanye was booked weeks ago and, after talking to Kanye directly the day before we taped, I believed he was capable of a respectful discussion and he was ready to address all his recent comments. Unfortunately, he used The Shop to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes.”

“We have made the decision not to air this episode or any of Kanye’s remarks. While The Shop embraces thoughtful discourse and differing opinions, we have zero tolerance for hate speech of any kind and will never allow our channels to be used to promote hate.” The statement reads.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Former NBAer Ben Gordon Arrested After Hitting Son, 10, with ‘Closed Fist’ at Airport

Wait. There’s more …

Maverick Carter did not specify what was said by Kanye “Ye” West during the taping, reports CNN.

“While The Shop embraces thoughtful and difficult topics, we have zero tolerance for hate speech and will not air it on any of our channels under any circumstances. I take full responsibility for believing Kanye wanted a different conversation. While I understand this may leak, I hope others choose to do the right thing and not give hate speech an audience of any kind,” Carter added.

A source familiar with the situation told CNN that James was not present during the taping of the episode.

CNN has reached out to a representative of West for comment.

The decision comes just days after West was suspended from Instagram and his Twitter account restricted for violating the platforms’ policies over posts that were criticized as antisemitic.

In the past week, West has also stirred controversy for dressing himself and models at his fashion show in shirts printed with the words “White Lives Matter,” a phrase used by White supremacist groups and deemed a hate slogan by the Anti-Defamation League.

Previous articleClaudia Jordan Denies Suspending Funky Dineva from Fox Soul Show
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Social Heat

LeBron James’ HBO Show ‘The Shop’ Cancels Episode Featuring Ye – He Brought Hate Speech

Social Heat

Lawd! RHOP’s Ashley Darby Admits to ‘Coochie Cravings’ for Husband Despite Split and Being Tired of 3-somes | WATCH

Social Heat

Omar Epps and 2Pac ‘Freestyled’ Their Lines in the Classic ‘Juice’ Locker Scene | WATCH

Social Heat

Warner Bros. Rejected Two Scripts for a Fourth Friday Movie According to Ice Cube | WATCH

Social Heat

90s Group Right Said Fred (‘I’m Too Sexy’) Pissed At Beyonce for Using Their Song Without Permission

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO