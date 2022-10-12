LeBron James’ HBO Show ‘The Shop’ Cancels Episode Featuring Ye – He Brought Hate Speech

*HBO’s hit show The Shop which is executive produced by Maverick Carter and Lebron James says they shot an episode with Kanye West yesterday but they have decided not to put the episode out.

Maverick Carter, the SpringHill Company CEO, issued a statement to Andscape claiming Ye used their platform to reiterate more hate speeches.

“Yesterday we taped an episode of The Shop with Kanye West. Kanye was booked weeks ago and, after talking to Kanye directly the day before we taped, I believed he was capable of a respectful discussion and he was ready to address all his recent comments. Unfortunately, he used The Shop to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes.”

“We have made the decision not to air this episode or any of Kanye’s remarks. While The Shop embraces thoughtful discourse and differing opinions, we have zero tolerance for hate speech of any kind and will never allow our channels to be used to promote hate.” The statement reads.

Maverick Carter did not specify what was said by Kanye “Ye” West during the taping, reports CNN.

“While The Shop embraces thoughtful and difficult topics, we have zero tolerance for hate speech and will not air it on any of our channels under any circumstances. I take full responsibility for believing Kanye wanted a different conversation. While I understand this may leak, I hope others choose to do the right thing and not give hate speech an audience of any kind,” Carter added.

A source familiar with the situation told CNN that James was not present during the taping of the episode.

The decision comes just days after West was suspended from Instagram and his Twitter account restricted for violating the platforms’ policies over posts that were criticized as antisemitic.

In the past week, West has also stirred controversy for dressing himself and models at his fashion show in shirts printed with the words “White Lives Matter,” a phrase used by White supremacist groups and deemed a hate slogan by the Anti-Defamation League.