Here Are 7 ‘Happy’ Foods That’ll Make Healthier

*There are certain fruits, vegetables, and even dark chocolate that can boost your happiness and overall well-being.

Per CNET, “certain foods are associated with increased serotonin in our brains,” the outlet writes, adding that “Serotonin, also known as the “happy hormone,” is a chemical that plays an important role in regulating our mood.”

When your serotonin levels are low, you’re likely to experience mood instability, according to researchers.

Below are 7 foods that scientists claim will make you a happier person, via CNET.

1. Dark chocolate

There are three main components found in chocolate that are associated with the feeling of happiness: tryptophan, theobromine and phenylethylalanine. Tryptophan is an amino acid the brain uses to produce serotonin. Theobromine is a weak stimulant that can improve your mood. Meanwhile, phenylethylalanine is another amino acid used by the body to produce dopamine, which acts as an antidepressant.

2. Bananas

Although bananas contain serotonin, it is unable to cross the blood-brain barrier (think of the BBB as a wall that filters what can and cannot enter our bloodstream and make its way to our brains). But bananas can play a crucial role in regulating your mood in a more indirect way. Your body needs vitamin B6 to create serotonin, and bananas are especially rich in this nutrient. A single medium-size banana contains up to 0.4 mg of vitamin B6, which accounts for roughly 25% of the daily recommended intake.

3. Coconut

Coconut is loaded with medium-chain triglycerides, which can help boost your energy. Another reason coconut is considered mood food is that a 2017 animal study found that MCTs from coconut milk may reduce anxiety.

4. Coffee

A 2016 meta-analysis concluded that coffee consumption is significantly associated with decreased risk of depression. Another small study concluded that coffee — both caffeinated and decaffeinated — significantly improved the subjects’ mood compared to those who ingested a placebo drink.

5. Avocado

A 2020 study found that the healthy fats in avocados are associated with decreased anxiety in women. Another great reason to consume more avocados is that they are rich in vitamin B, which has been linked to lower stress levels.

6. Berries

Berries, in particular, are rich in antioxidants, also known as flavonoids, which may reduce depression symptoms.

7. Fermented foods

Foods that go through a fermentation process like sauerkraut, kimchi, kefir, kombucha and yogurt help you maintain a healthy gut and may also help improve your mood. The fermentation process creates probiotics, which in turn, support healthy bacteria in your gut.

