Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Whaaaat?! Even Jamie Foxx was Denied Entry into Cardi B’s B-day Party

By Fisher Jack
Jamie Foxx - Cardi B (Getty)
Jamie Foxx – Cardi B (Getty)

*There was a bunch of celebrities who popped out in Los Angeles to help Cardi B celebrate her big 30th birthday last night. Stars like Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Karruche Tran, Coco Jones, Tiffany Haddish, and more attended her big celebration.

Jamie Foxx even pulled up to the hot scene but shockingly had trouble getting in, according to @tmz_tv. In a video taken by Backgrid, the legendary actor can be seen switching out his Nike Air Force 1s sneakers for a fresh pair before walking to the venue.

As he approached the door with his entourage and security, the actor was held up by a doorman who wouldn’t let him in! After a few minutes, Jamie made his way back to his Rolls Royce where paparazzi asked why he was rejected.

That’s when a door guy came running after the star to let him know that he’s actually cool to go in… but Foxx wasn’t having it, saying, “No, we not good. Nah ni**a, it’s all good! I love you, but it was too much.” Sources say Cardi had no idea what was going on in the front as she was enjoying her birthday bash inside. It was also said that Jamie was ultimately turned away because there were too many guests with him.

Fisher Jack

