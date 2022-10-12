Damon Wayans and His Son to Star in New CBS Comedy Series

*Damon Wayans and his son Damon Wayans Jr. are set to star in a CBS comedy series that will be co-produced by former “Last Man Standing” executive producer Kevin Hench.

Per Deadline, “the comedy revolves around legendary talk radio host and happily divorced “Poppa” (Wayans), who has to drag his grown son (Wayans Jr.), who has all his charm and none of his drive, kicking and screaming into adulthood before he turns 40,” the outlet writes. Wayans and Wayans Jr. will serve as EP’s on the forthcoming series, according to the report.

The elder Wayans’ recent small-screen credits include ABC’s “My Wife and Kids,” which ran on ABC for five seasons from 2001-05 as well as “Happy Endings,” “New Girl” and “Happy Together.”

Most recently, he spoke out about how “In Living Color” changed the way the Super Bowl Halftime Show is produced.

The beloved sketch comedy series ran for five seasons from 1990 to 1994. “In Living Color” spawned the careers of many A-listers including David Alan Grier, Jamie Foxx, Jim Carrey, Rosie Perez, and Jennifer Lopez.

During an insightful interview with “Ebro In The Morning” in July, Wayans explained how one particular episode influenced the future of Super Bowl Halftime Shows. Per The Jasmine Brand, during the 3rd season of “In Living Color,” FOX aired a live episode to compete with the Super Bowl halftime show on CBS.

“You know we started the Super Bowl halftime show? Like we set it off, before ‘Living Color,’ it was marching bands. It was the worst. It wasn’t even entertainment. Then we came and we did ‘In Living Color, ‘ the Super Bowl halftime show, and had a huge audience. The next year they brought Michael Jackson,” said Wayans.

Some of the acts to hit the Super Bowl halftime show stage over the years have included Janet Jackson, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, and the 2022 Emmy-nominated performance by Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Mary J.Blige and Snoop Dogg. According to reports, over 29 million households watched the show.