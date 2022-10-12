Wednesday, October 12, 2022
HomeNews
News

Damon Wayans and His Son to Star in New CBS Comedy Series

By Ny MaGee
0

Damon Wayans and his son
Actors Damon Wayans (R) and his son Damon Wayans Jr. arrive at Showtime’s 30th Anniversary and Summer 2006 TCA party at a private residence on July 14, 2006, in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

*Damon Wayans and his son Damon Wayans Jr. are set to star in a CBS comedy series that will be co-produced by former “Last Man Standing” executive producer Kevin Hench.

Per Deadline, “the comedy revolves around legendary talk radio host and happily divorced “Poppa” (Wayans), who has to drag his grown son (Wayans Jr.), who has all his charm and none of his drive, kicking and screaming into adulthood before he turns 40,” the outlet writes.  Wayans and Wayans Jr. will serve as EP’s on the forthcoming series, according to the report. 

The elder Wayans’ recent small-screen credits include ABC’s “My Wife and Kids,” which ran on ABC for five seasons from 2001-05 as well as “Happy Endings,” “New Girl” and “Happy Together.”

Most recently, he spoke out about how “In Living Color” changed the way the Super Bowl Halftime Show is produced.

READ MORE: Damon Wayans On How ‘In Living Color’ Influenced Super Bowl Halftime Shows | Video

The beloved sketch comedy series ran for five seasons from 1990 to 1994. “In Living Color” spawned the careers of many A-listers including David Alan Grier, Jamie Foxx, Jim Carrey, Rosie Perez, and Jennifer Lopez.

During an insightful interview with “Ebro In The Morning” in July, Wayans explained how one particular episode influenced the future of Super Bowl Halftime Shows. Per The Jasmine Brand, during the 3rd season of “In Living Color,” FOX aired a live episode to compete with the Super Bowl halftime show on CBS.

“You know we started the Super Bowl halftime show? Like we set it off, before ‘Living Color,’ it was marching bands. It was the worst. It wasn’t even entertainment. Then we came and we did ‘In Living Color, ‘ the Super Bowl halftime show, and had a huge audience. The next year they brought Michael Jackson,” said Wayans.

Some of the acts to hit the Super Bowl halftime show stage over the years have included Janet Jackson, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, and the 2022 Emmy-nominated performance by Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Mary J.Blige and Snoop Dogg. According to reports, over 29 million households watched the show.

Previous articleRaiders Wide Receiver Davante Adams Cited for Assault in Shoving Incident | WATCH
Next articleLA City Council Member Takes Leave and Labor Union Leader Resigns – Over Racial Comments | VIDEO
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Social Heat

LeBron James’ HBO Show ‘The Shop’ Cancels Episode Featuring Ye – He Brought Hate Speech

Social Heat

Lawd! RHOP’s Ashley Darby Admits to ‘Coochie Cravings’ for Husband Despite Split and Being Tired of 3-somes | WATCH

Social Heat

Omar Epps and 2Pac ‘Freestyled’ Their Lines in the Classic ‘Juice’ Locker Scene | WATCH

Social Heat

Warner Bros. Rejected Two Scripts for a Fourth Friday Movie According to Ice Cube | WATCH

Social Heat

90s Group Right Said Fred (‘I’m Too Sexy’) Pissed At Beyonce for Using Their Song Without Permission

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO